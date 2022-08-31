ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbb3p_0hcntCVY00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Barthelmes, 44, of Clearwater, got into a verbal argument with a woman after she told him to lower his voice because he had been drinking and taking Xanax.

Man shot, killed on Louisiana Avenue, NOPD says

When the argument escalated, a third person intervened, separating Barthelmes and the woman.

Barthelmes continued to argue before he threw several items from the freezer. Deputies said he also grabbed a piece of pizza and threw it at a third person, striking them in the chest. Barthelmes left the home shortly after.

He was charged with two felony counts of battery on person 65 years or older.

According to Pinellas County Jail records, Barthelmes was charged with a similar crime in July 2022. His criminal record also includes two charges of DUI, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, possession of crack/cocaine, trespassing, and others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Violent Crime#Xanax#Nopd#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
villages-news.com

Villager drops charges after reporting sister stole from money his golf cart

A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart. The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
OLDSMAR, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Police In Search Of Bike Thief

In a video posted by WFLA, you can see a man pulling up to someone’s porch & calmly stole a bike. Little did the man know is that he was caught on the owners Ring cam & you can clearly get a good look at the thief. Tampa police are currently looking for the bike thief.
TAMPA, FL
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy