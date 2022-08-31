ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres release 2023 spring training schedule

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Padres pitcher Nick Martinez signs an autograph for a fan at a spring training practice in Peoria, Ariz. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Padres will begin their 2023 spring training schedule on Feb. 24 at Peoria Sports Complex with their annual charity game against the Seattle Mariners.

Next season will mark the Padres’ 30 th spring training in Peoria.

The Padres will play 18 of their 31 games in Peoria and all but two of them as the home team. The schedule will feature 17 games against American League opponents and eight against NL West rivals.

Camp will break after the Padres’ Cactus League finale on March 27 as the visiting team against the complex-mates Mariners.

Opening day is March 30 .

Spring training report dates, game times, ticketing information and the full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

