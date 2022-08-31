ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande officials launch voter information tool on Measure D-22

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A new voter information tool on Measure D-22 , a measure regarding raising sales tax in the City of Arroyo Grande, was launched Wednesday by officials ahead of the November 2022 election.

Measure D-22 will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters to consider raising the city's sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%, according to officials.

By increasing the citywide sales tax by 1%, this measure would bring the sales tax to the same as nearly all other San Luis Obispo cities.

City officials said this increase is projected to generate $5.6 million annually for the General Fund to be used for any city project or services including street maintenance and stormwater infrastructure as identified by City Council and staff.

The dedicated webpage answers frequently asked questions, provides resources, and more information on the measure to inform and ensure full voter transparency.

Mayor Caren Ray Russom said "City Staff is working diligently to help inform the public about Measure D-22 and provide ample voter information."

"The City Council unanimously voted to place Measure D-22 on the November 8th ballot to support the financial longevity of Arroyo Grande," said Mayor Russom. "We also directed staff to ensure the public is properly informed about the tradeoffs of the measure."

For more information on the measure, click here.

For additional questions regarding the measure, you can contact the City Clerk's office at 805-473-5414 .

