3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Driver cited for driving around railroad crossing; Hit by train
A driver was cited after police say he drove his SUV around a railroad crossing and was hit by a train in Willoughby.
cleveland19.com
Police identify suspect vehicle wanted for hitting man in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-skip incident in Downtown Cleveland on Monday that left a man seriously injured. The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
North Royalton to reserve jail beds for Berea, Brecksville, Broadview Heights and Parma Heights prisoners
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has extended an agreement that reserves one bed in the North Royalton jail for Berea prisoners. The agreement -- which originally ran from January through March as a test, then was renewed for another three months through June -- will now last through the end of 2022.
cleveland19.com
Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend. Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.
Drunk bar patron calls 911 for ride home: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 22, a woman at a Pearl Road bar called 911 to report that she was too drunk to drive. She asked for a ride home. When dispatch suggested that she call Uber or a taxi, the caller put down her phone. Moments later, another person picked up the phone, but upon hearing that the woman had called 911, they hung up.
Cashier fires gun during dispute in Akron store, accidentally shoots customer
AKRON, Ohio — A convenience store cashier reportedly being threatened by a customer in an argument over incorrect change fired a handgun, critically wounding another person who wasn’t involved in the dispute, police say. The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a store on the 800...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School, officials say
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.
cleveland19.com
Akron NAACP gives update on effort to improve police-community relations
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron NAACP are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron. <. The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The Akron NAACP, Freedom...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
cleveland19.com
Wellington man shot by police indicted for assault, obstructing justice
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Scott Bakker, 37, of Wellington has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault and a single count of obstructing justice, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said that Bakker was leaving a diner in Lagrange when he was taken into custody...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
cleveland19.com
Unknown suspect robs Chase Bank, North Olmsted police say
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a robbery that happened around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank in the 4700 block of Great Northern Boulevard. According to police, the suspect is a woman wearing a black knit...
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
cleveland19.com
10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
Suspect in credit card theft caught on store security camera: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a report of a debit card stolen and used at a Nagel Road store Aug. 6 to make $1,000 in purchases. Store surveillance footage reportedly showed an unknown woman with blond hair wearing a COVID mask purchasing gift cards at the store customer service desk. She was then seen leaving in a white SUV.
WFMJ.com
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
