Parma, OH

cleveland19.com

Police identify suspect vehicle wanted for hitting man in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-skip incident in Downtown Cleveland on Monday that left a man seriously injured. The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parma, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
CLEVELAND, OH
#Police#Deer#Parma Police Department#Parma Fire Department
cleveland19.com

Akron NAACP gives update on effort to improve police-community relations

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron NAACP are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron. <. The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The Akron NAACP, Freedom...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect robs Chase Bank, North Olmsted police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a robbery that happened around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank in the 4700 block of Great Northern Boulevard. According to police, the suspect is a woman wearing a black knit...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

