Carmel, ME

wabi.tv

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
PALMYRA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Carmel crash victims identified by police

Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
CARMEL, ME
Hermon, ME
Newburgh, ME
Carmel, ME
Carmel, ME
Newburgh, ME
Penobscot County, ME
Penobscot County, ME
Hermon, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
WATERVILLE, ME
wgan.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Waterville

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Waterville on Thursday morning. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, but said they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on College Avenue. It happened around 10 a.m. According to the Portland Press Herald, debris was...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Maine teens accused of setting fires, stealing a gun

FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers are accused of breaking into a home in Farmington, setting fires and stealing a gun. Farmington Police were first called to a home on Town Farm Road on Aug. 1 for a reported burglary. When officers arrived, they found that a couple of fires had been started inside the home and that a gun was missing.
FARMINGTON, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning

According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning. WABI reports that the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hazelwood Avenue on College Avenue. The news station reports there was collision between the motorcycle and a KV CAP van.
WATERVILLE, ME
wgan.com

Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County

A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

2 Men Die Monday Night in Single-Vehicle Crash in Carmel

Two men have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:19 p.m. Monday. When they arrived in the 800 block of Route 69, they found a lone sedan and two males who were deceased. Officials have identified the driver as 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon, and his passenger as 17-year-old Kadin Brown of Newburgh.
CARMEL, ME
wgan.com

Two teens charged with arson, burglary in Farmington

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old have been charged for burglarizing two properties in Farmington and setting fires inside one of them. Farmington Police responded to a reported burglary at the residence on Town Farm Road on August 1. They determined that a couple of fires had been set inside, and a gun had been taken.
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
CARMEL, ME
penbaypilot.com

No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire

LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Q106.5

$500 Reward for Tip that Leads to Missing Maine Man Graham Lacher

Graham Lacher's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the man who has been missing from Bangor for 3 months. A Silver Alert was issued for Lacher in early June when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. There have been multiple searches in the Bangor Mall area, since that time, but the only sign of the 37-year-old, so far, has been the discovery of his orange knit hat. That was found by a volunteer searcher inside the treeline off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor, located just off Stillwater Avenue. What's not known is whether he lost it or left it there intentionally.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

