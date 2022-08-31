ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

By Angel Colquitt
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah.

Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration

When: Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

Where: JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Price: Free

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Rockabye: A Campy, Cosmic, Musical Comedy

When: All weekend

Where: Bay Street Theatre/Club One

Price: $20 per person

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

September’s Totally Awesome First Friday Comedy

When: Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Totally Awesome Bar

Price: $5

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Renegade Paws Rescue Charity Yard Sale

When: Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1218 Waters Ave

Price: No entry fee.

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Fire Without Matches

When: Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 per person and $5 parking fee. Call the visitor center to sign up.

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Dog Days Presents.. JACUZZI BOYS + JOSHYDROP + PSYCHIC DEATH + KLEPT

When: Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lodge of Sorrows

Price: $20 per person

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Meet the Reptiles

When: Sunday, September 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Street Food & Poetry Festival

When: Sunday, September 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Points Food Court

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Hot Pepper Eating Contest – 2022

When: Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bull Street Taco

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Movies in the Park | Grease

When: Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: Free

For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.

