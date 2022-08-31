ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre

There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Emmaus, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Epc#The Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Godfrey Daniels gearing up for 47th season, second after COVID reopening

Bethlehem’s most intimate music venues announced its schedule for season No. 47, which kicks off on Thursday. Godfrey Daniels, the Southside Bethlehem listening club, announced its schedule for the upcoming season last week. The full slate comprises veteran musicians and local favorites with more than 30 shows on the calendar and more to come. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at godfreydaniels.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies

When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy