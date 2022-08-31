Read full article on original website
Colonial League boys soccer preview: Northwestern Lehigh out to defend league title
Northwestern Lehigh were the only team in the Lehigh Valley to capture both league and district gold in 2021 as it followed up its first Colonial League championship since 2018 with its third straight District 11 Class 3A title. The Tigers have all the makings of a team ready to...
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre
There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
Emmaus football tops Allentown Central Catholic in low-scoring battle (PHOTOS)
There were only two offensive touchdowns all night and no points scored in the second half of Emmaus’ Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division clash against Allentown Central Catholic. In the end, the Green Hornets secured a 12-7 home victory to improve their record to 2-0 this season. Jake Fotta...
The story of Lehigh Valley’s Jim Druckenmiller and his doomed shot at NFL stardom
Jim Druckenmiller took his shot. These days, his name appears on lists of all-time NFL busts. But 25 years ago, the Northampton Area High School and Virginia Tech graduate was a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers with intentions of him succeeding quarterback Steve Young.
True state football title now all of New Jersey’s top goal - almost all, that is
About 325 schools play football in the NJSIAA, and we suspect if you ask a player at almost any of those teams what their goal is this season, they will give you the same crisp, immediate, enthusiastic answer Belvidere senior Gavin Chamberlain did. “State championship,” he said, without the slightest...
Becahi football finds a spark, surges late to top PM West
On a hot, humid Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, Bethlehem Catholic’s football team needed an offensive spark against underdog Pocono Mountain West. Senior H-back Zyaire Morris checked that box in the second quarter for the Golden Hawks. With Becahi a mere touchdown and extra point away...
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
The region’s continuous manufacturing growth will be a main topic in coming weeks when major Lehigh Valley corporations speak out at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Fall Signature Event. The sixth annual event is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the...
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
‘Kind of personal’: Easton hot pepper-eating champs prepare to face off again
As the challenge grows progressively more ferocious, the habanero is when things get serious for the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market hot pepper-eating contest that is entering its 13th year this month. That’s when the panic threatens to creep in for Kelly Myers, the 2002 Wilson Area...
Nazareth football takes over in 2nd half, pulls away from Parkland
FULL STORY: Nazareth football’s Kuehner needs just 5 yards to electrify in win over Parkland. The Nazareth football team took a little bit of time to get rolling in its home opener against Parkland on Friday night. But once the Blue Eagles tied the game on a defensive touchdown...
Night games will return to Coplay landmark: Sammy Balliet Stadium scores $243K for lights
The sign says Samuel Balliet Stadium. But people often refer to it with familiarity, using “Sammy.”. “The house that Sammy built” is “a centerpiece” of high school and American Legion baseball, particularly around playoff time, said state Rep. Jeanne McNeill. Opened in the 1940s and later...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
Lehigh Valley weather: Labor Day weekend will end with needed rain
A summer of drought will close with widespread rain on Labor Day. The Lehigh Valley, Poconos and northern New Jersey can expect 2 to 3 inches of total precipitation from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s showers will be scattered into the evening. The chance...
Howie’s Hot Summer: Rating the Eagles’ offseason moves | Bowen
Some years, you try to improve your NFL team but the moves just aren’t there, or your salary cap situation constrains you, or the players you bring in don’t perform up to expectations. Other years, it all seems to fall in place. I wrote about that phenomenon the...
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Palmer Township’s proposed zoning ordinance meandered through five years of planning, eventually arriving at the public input stage of this tedious process. During this long-overdue revision of the township’s zoning ordinance, many opportunities to conserve open land were lost to the developers’ bulldozer blade. The rush to...
Godfrey Daniels gearing up for 47th season, second after COVID reopening
Bethlehem’s most intimate music venues announced its schedule for season No. 47, which kicks off on Thursday. Godfrey Daniels, the Southside Bethlehem listening club, announced its schedule for the upcoming season last week. The full slate comprises veteran musicians and local favorites with more than 30 shows on the calendar and more to come. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at godfreydaniels.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
