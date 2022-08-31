ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, ND

KX News

Counties with the most seniors in North Dakota

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: […]
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Dove hunting season in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to deer or other animals that a lot of people want to hunt, the Game and Fish Department has to hold a lottery. The dove hunting season in North Dakota opened September 1, providing a great opportunity for hunters and their dogs to get ready for waterfowl and upland bird hunting.
LOTTERY
KFYR-TV

A look at ND’s new haze plan: includes no new measures to reduce pollution

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be major changes made to address hazy conditions in North Dakota. That’s because researchers from the Department of Environmental Quality said 70% of visibility-impacting haze comes from out of state, specifically from wildfires, which are out of DEQ’s control. Between now...
POLITICS
KX News

7% of North Dakota drivers do not have a legal license

North Dakota drivers are not always following the law behind the wheel.  In fact, our state has the highest percentage of suspended drivers in the nation on the roads today.  That’s according to a study by one insurance company, Insurefy.  From over a 3-year period, North Dakota prosecutors have filed over 25 thousand “driving under […]
kvrr.com

North Dakota ranked hardest working state in U.S.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 2021 study from WalletHub finds North Dakota is the hardest working state in the nation. The study determined six direct work factors like average workweek hours and the employment rate as well as four indirect factors including commute time and average leisure time spent per day.
POLITICS
KX News

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
ASTRONOMY
AG Week

New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KEYC

Summit Carbon Solutions hosts event regarding proposed CO2 pipeline

LAMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a gathering at the Highwater Ethanol Plant in Lamberton on Tuesday to discuss the future of its carbon capture, transportation and storage project. The proposed system would connect ethanol plants across Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota, and would involve...
LAMBERTON, MN
KFYR-TV

Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
MINOT, ND
