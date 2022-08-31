Congratulations to the 40 talented folks who were selected for this year’s 40Under40 (sponsored by Hagerty) through our sister publication, the Traverse City Business News. Well over 100 nominations poured in this summer highlighting the amazing work of local individuals in their 20s and 30s. While we won’t spoil the surprise of who made the list, we can tell you that there are folks from breweries, banks, healthcare centers, farms, real estate agencies, nonprofits, and restaurants. There are entrepreneurs, business owners, shining-star staff members, and volunteers. And all of those people—and their impressive achievements—help to make our area a more vibrant, connected, and exciting place to live. You can read the full bios and interviews with the winners in the September issue of the Traverse City Business News. Find the print issue ($3) in locations like Horizon Books and Tom’s Food Markets throughout town, or head to tcbusinessnews.com.

2 DAYS AGO