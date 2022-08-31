Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
From Porch Concerts to Comedy Clubs
Labor Day weekend is underway—or in the rearview, depending on when you pick up this paper—but the live music scene Up North isn’t slowing down with the changing of the (tourism) seasons. Porchfest. Taking place on downtown porches and lawns Sept. 11 across TC, the fourth annual...
northernexpress.com
Paintings by Mimi Franco-Bell
Sept. 3-30. See Mimi’s watercolor paintings & prints on display. 231-331-4318.
northernexpress.com
The Series: Mark Lavengood Band
$12.50 - $27.50. Enjoy steel guitar & Americana roots music at 7:30pm. Petoskey bluegrass band Steel & Wood opens at 6pm.
northernexpress.com
Lessons in Living
Tuesdays with Morrie, the stage adaptation, continues its run in northern Michigan with a trio of performances at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts Sept. 9 through Sept. 11. The play celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mitch Albom’s #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name, a moving tale about Albom’s friendship with his mentor Morrie Schwartz in the final months of Schwartz’s life. Shows are at 8pm on Friday, 8pm on Saturday, and 3pm on Sunday. The Saturday, Sept. 10, show is a “VIP Night” featuring a talkback following the performance that includes Albom himself, the play’s actors, and other guests. The event will benefit Michigan College Alliance’s Have Faith Haiti scholarship fund. VIP tickets are $225 and include a meet and greet opportunity with Albom, a signed copy of the book, and a pre-performance cocktail hour at 6pm. Tickets for the other shows—and non-VIP tickets for Saturday—range from $37 to $100. Learn more at greatlakescfa.org/events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
4th Annual Great Northern Art Explosion
Public voting runs Aug. 27 - Sept. 10, 10am-5pm, for $11,000 in prize money. Features the works of 90 artists. Find on Facebook.
northernexpress.com
Northport Photo Exhibit
Featuring professional & emerging photographers in this 5th annual photo exhibit. The Opening Reception is Sept. 2, 5-7pm. The exhibit continues through Sept. 18. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm. Photographers are submitting a variety of photo genre such as landscapes, waterscapes, wildlife & architecture as well as mobile photography & specialty film processing.
northernexpress.com
Harvest BBQ Party
Slow-smoked BBQ and wine? Don’t mind if we do. Enjoy a delicious catered barbeque by Smoke and Porter to accompany Shady Lane Cellars’ handcrafted wine at the 2022 Harvest BBQ Party at the Suttons Bay winery on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4pm to 7pm. $65/person. Call (231) 947-8865 or visit shadylanecellars.com/event-home/events.
northernexpress.com
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
Mackinac Bridge Walk
Begins at 7am in both St. Ignace & Mackinaw City. No fee or registration. Visit web site for more info.
northernexpress.com
The Greatest (Halftime) Show
The crowd goes silent, all eyes glued to the 50-yard line. There, teams aren’t lining up to blitz, pass, or tackle. This moment is about musicians taking a breath before filling the stadium with the sounds of everything from Sousa to Lady Gaga, "The Star Spangled Banner" to the school fight song.
northernexpress.com
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
northernexpress.com
Common Good Bakery’s Paris Brest
This year, Common Good Bakery added a line of patisserie-inspired desserts to their ranks of breads and breakfast pastries, and we couldn’t j’adore them more if we tried. The menu’s crowning glory is the traditional Paris Brest, named for the final destination of a popular French cycling race. This wheel-shaped dessert comprises a delicate cream puff ring—constructed from classic pâte à choux dough—that’s been piped full of hazelnut-praline crème and finished with crunchy, candied hazelnuts. (The menu says it’s a two-person portion, but we think that’s totally up to you.) Try one for $12 at Common Good Bakery, and don’t forget your beret. 537 W. 14th St., Traverse City. (231) 933-8002. commongoodbakery.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernexpress.com
The Universal Language
No, it’s not math—it’s art, according to Traverse City’s Arts for All. Martial arts. Juggling. Intro to improv. Drone flying. Printmaking. That sounds like a list of electives in a college course catalog, doesn’t it? Arts for All of Northern Michigan will do you one better: These are just a sampling of the classes they offer to folks of all ages, interests, and abilities. (And you’ll save a ton on tuition, since most classes are in the $10 to $35 range.)
northernexpress.com
The 2022 40Under40 List Is Out!
Congratulations to the 40 talented folks who were selected for this year’s 40Under40 (sponsored by Hagerty) through our sister publication, the Traverse City Business News. Well over 100 nominations poured in this summer highlighting the amazing work of local individuals in their 20s and 30s. While we won’t spoil the surprise of who made the list, we can tell you that there are folks from breweries, banks, healthcare centers, farms, real estate agencies, nonprofits, and restaurants. There are entrepreneurs, business owners, shining-star staff members, and volunteers. And all of those people—and their impressive achievements—help to make our area a more vibrant, connected, and exciting place to live. You can read the full bios and interviews with the winners in the September issue of the Traverse City Business News. Find the print issue ($3) in locations like Horizon Books and Tom’s Food Markets throughout town, or head to tcbusinessnews.com.
Comments / 0