ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

2 teachers in the Ozarks named finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. Nixa High School theatre teacher Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Pierce Matheney received...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away. The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy