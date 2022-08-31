Read full article on original website
Marquette celebrates 11th annual 906 day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 11 straight years, one day in September was created to take time and appreciate what makes the Upper Peninsula so unique. 906 Day is not something that was created by the city of Marquette, in fact, it was created by a U.P. native. “906 day...
Escanaba holds annual Labor Day celebration
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Labor union members marched down Ludington Street tossing candy as part of the Escanaba Labor Day parade Monday. This is the second year Escanaba held a Labor Day celebration. Escanaba Labor Day committee co-chair Todd Flath says Labor Day is an important day to Escanaba residents.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening. A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall. The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It...
Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be time to check your child’s hearing. Upper Peninsula Audiology recommends that parents should get their children’s hearing checked if they or teachers identify the following problems:. - Students have trouble following directions. - Students are reading lips. - Students not responding...
On pace to break records, Dickinson County Fair comes to a close
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair came to a close Monday night. Over six days, fairgoers were treated to a petting zoo, a lumberjack show, rides, and fair food. Monday was Dollar Day at the fair, meaning entry and all rides were only a dollar each. The fair...
Marquette Blues Fest stays groovy this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the Marquette Blues Fest was in full swing on Saturday. The lineup Saturday included names like “Whiskey Ryan” and “Carolyn Wonderland”. Vendors were also on-site selling memorabilia and food. The President of the Marquette Blues Society, Mark Hamari...
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Campgrounds were full in the Copper Country this Labor Day weekend. This included the Baraga State Park, which started seeing long-weekend campers on Thursday. According to Ranger Danny Noble, the park was at capacity Friday and Saturday nights, before starting to wind down on Sunday. Some...
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined to issue an opinion on legal questions state Rep. Sara Cambensy presented in July on the proposed redevelopment of Marquette General Hospital. A letter from the AG’s office to Cambensy, dated Tuesday, also says there are...
No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a pickup truck fire Tuesday morning in Negaunee. The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.
Marquette Area Public Schools kick off first day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools had its first day of classes Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year. Nearly 1,000 students gathered in the Marquette Senior High School gym Tuesday morning to kick off the new year. Student President Ezra Pickard and Vice President Romy Kus led the...
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules
ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night. It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would regulate the application process...
Comley agrees to serve as NMU AD for 2 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The word interim will be removed from Rick Comley’s athletic director title after he agreed to serve in the position at Northern Michigan University for two years, interim NMU President Kerri Schuiling announced Tuesday. Comley was named interim AD on Aug. 22 following the departure...
Record-setting year for Marquette Marathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Marathon, held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, set records. The marathon is a premiere event in the community hosted by Northern Michigan University Athletics. It was a perfect day weather-wise for running. A total of 1200 participants came out to run and enjoy the course....
Wildcats walk away winners against the Dragons
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats took on the Tiffin University Dragons for their seventh match of the campaign. NMU won the match 3-1 and is now 3-0 in Kentucky. Tiffin opened up the first set and match with a kill. The GLIAC leader in kills, Jacqueline Smith answered back and tied the set back up at one. NMU gained the serve, and Meghan Meyer completed a kill assisted by Lauren Van Remortel.The Dragons found their momentum early in the set and pulled the lead to 6-3. Lizzy Stark lasered a strike over the net, which led the ‘Cats to add two on the board.
Huskies volleyball sweeps a pair of wins at the Hampton Inn Invitational
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - – The No. 19-ranked Michigan Tech volleyball team finished its weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational with a pair of sweeps Saturday (Sept. 3). The Huskies defeated Illinois Springfield in the morning and earned their sixth sweep of the season in the evening over Minnesota Crookston.
Wildcats Men’s Soccer loses close one against No. 4 Indianapolis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats struck first against No. 4 Indianapolis, but the Greyhounds responded with two goals to push past the Wildcats with a 2-1 score on Sunday, September 4. Cian Tunney got on the board 20 minutes in for NMU with Tomasso Lami adding the assist. The...
Korienek Hits Game-Winner; Huskies take down the Golden Eagles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team pleased an electric home crowd, besting Minnesota Crookston, 1-0, at Kearly Stadium on Friday night (Sept. 2). The Huskies are elevated to 2-1 on the season while the Golden Eagles fall to 1-1. A goal in front of the...
