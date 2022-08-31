MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats took on the Tiffin University Dragons for their seventh match of the campaign. NMU won the match 3-1 and is now 3-0 in Kentucky. Tiffin opened up the first set and match with a kill. The GLIAC leader in kills, Jacqueline Smith answered back and tied the set back up at one. NMU gained the serve, and Meghan Meyer completed a kill assisted by Lauren Van Remortel.The Dragons found their momentum early in the set and pulled the lead to 6-3. Lizzy Stark lasered a strike over the net, which led the ‘Cats to add two on the board.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO