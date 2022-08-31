ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette celebrates 11th annual 906 day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 11 straight years, one day in September was created to take time and appreciate what makes the Upper Peninsula so unique. 906 Day is not something that was created by the city of Marquette, in fact, it was created by a U.P. native. “906 day...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba holds annual Labor Day celebration

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Labor union members marched down Ludington Street tossing candy as part of the Escanaba Labor Day parade Monday. This is the second year Escanaba held a Labor Day celebration. Escanaba Labor Day committee co-chair Todd Flath says Labor Day is an important day to Escanaba residents.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening. A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall. The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be time to check your child’s hearing. Upper Peninsula Audiology recommends that parents should get their children’s hearing checked if they or teachers identify the following problems:. - Students have trouble following directions. - Students are reading lips. - Students not responding...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Blues Fest stays groovy this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the Marquette Blues Fest was in full swing on Saturday. The lineup Saturday included names like “Whiskey Ryan” and “Carolyn Wonderland”. Vendors were also on-site selling memorabilia and food. The President of the Marquette Blues Society, Mark Hamari...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Campgrounds were full in the Copper Country this Labor Day weekend. This included the Baraga State Park, which started seeing long-weekend campers on Thursday. According to Ranger Danny Noble, the park was at capacity Friday and Saturday nights, before starting to wind down on Sunday. Some...
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a pickup truck fire Tuesday morning in Negaunee. The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Area Public Schools kick off first day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools had its first day of classes Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year. Nearly 1,000 students gathered in the Marquette Senior High School gym Tuesday morning to kick off the new year. Student President Ezra Pickard and Vice President Romy Kus led the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Society
WLUC

Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules

ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night. It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would regulate the application process...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Comley agrees to serve as NMU AD for 2 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The word interim will be removed from Rick Comley’s athletic director title after he agreed to serve in the position at Northern Michigan University for two years, interim NMU President Kerri Schuiling announced Tuesday. Comley was named interim AD on Aug. 22 following the departure...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Record-setting year for Marquette Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Marathon, held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, set records. The marathon is a premiere event in the community hosted by Northern Michigan University Athletics. It was a perfect day weather-wise for running. A total of 1200 participants came out to run and enjoy the course....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcats walk away winners against the Dragons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats took on the Tiffin University Dragons for their seventh match of the campaign. NMU won the match 3-1 and is now 3-0 in Kentucky. Tiffin opened up the first set and match with a kill. The GLIAC leader in kills, Jacqueline Smith answered back and tied the set back up at one. NMU gained the serve, and Meghan Meyer completed a kill assisted by Lauren Van Remortel.The Dragons found their momentum early in the set and pulled the lead to 6-3. Lizzy Stark lasered a strike over the net, which led the ‘Cats to add two on the board.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Huskies volleyball sweeps a pair of wins at the Hampton Inn Invitational

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - – The No. 19-ranked Michigan Tech volleyball team finished its weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational with a pair of sweeps Saturday (Sept. 3). The Huskies defeated Illinois Springfield in the morning and earned their sixth sweep of the season in the evening over Minnesota Crookston.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Korienek Hits Game-Winner; Huskies take down the Golden Eagles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team pleased an electric home crowd, besting Minnesota Crookston, 1-0, at Kearly Stadium on Friday night (Sept. 2). The Huskies are elevated to 2-1 on the season while the Golden Eagles fall to 1-1. A goal in front of the...
MARQUETTE, MI

