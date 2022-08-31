Read full article on original website
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB
What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
MLB
Giants set tone for final month with offensive outburst
SAN FRANCISCO -- A miserable August may have cost the Giants a chance at making a serious run down the stretch, but they’re still determined to finish the year strong. Friday was certainly a step in the right direction. The Giants opened their September slate with a 13-1 rout...
MLB
Arenado's latest defensive gem flips momentum
ST. LOUIS -- Coming on the heels of Nolan Arenado winning the National League Player of the Month Award for August on Friday, it was somewhat surprising to see the Cardinals superstar uncharacteristically struggle through an 0-for-4 night at the plate. Regardless, Arenado was still the most impactful player on...
MLB
After big LA set, no letdown for Mets vs. Nats
NEW YORK -- Division titles don’t come easy, not in Queens or anywhere else. But for these Mets, the hardest part might be behind them. On paper anyway, their remaining path to the playoffs appears easier than most. Few playoff hopefuls entered this holiday weekend as uniquely positioned as...
MLB
Red-hot D-backs passing a 'challenging test'
PHOENIX -- Teams in postseason contention take note: You don't want to be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks right now. The D-backs continued their winning ways Friday night as they beat the Brewers, 2-1, at Chase Field. It was Arizona's seventh win in its past eight games. It's worth noting that...
MLB
Bouchard makes impression with 1st career HR
CINCINNATI -- Sean Bouchard has never exactly been a can't-miss prospect. He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2017. His numbers in the Minors were solid, but not good enough to earn an invite to big league camp this spring. But after Bouchard had a breakout year at Triple-A Albuquerque -- slashing .300/.404/.635 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs -- the Rockies called him up on Tuesday.
MLB
Lynch's strong start undone by big inning
DETROIT -- Daniel Lynch’s performance during the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park could best be described as a tale of two outings. A few of his starts have ended this way as the rookie navigates his first full MLB season, and though he’s taken some big steps forward this year, he knows the game can still speed up on him in the moment.
MLB
After season-long wait, Kreidler family gets to see Ryan's debut
DETROIT -- Mark Kreidler caught plenty of red-eye flights when he crossed the country covering Tony Gwynn and the Padres years ago, and again as a columnist in Northern California. So when he and his wife, Colleen, got a call from their son, Ryan, that the Tigers were calling him up for his Major League debut, Mark knew how to do a quick turnaround on little sleep for a big game.
MLB
Indecision on defense spoils Sears' quality start
BALTIMORE -- Once again, rookie lefty JP Sears performed well and continued to progress with another quality start, but for the second straight outing, it did not end in a victory for the Athletics. Facing the Orioles for a third time on Friday night, Sears again offered his club an...
MLB
Yanks hit new low in 'rock bottom' loss to TB
ST. PETERSBURG -- The disgust was palpable as manager Aaron Boone walked to the mound in the eighth inning on Friday evening, seeing nine runs littered across the scoreboard, more runners still on the basepaths and a position player walking out to lob a few pitches. Boone would later chew...
MLB
Worth the wait: Weiss' 4 outs 4 years in the making
ANAHEIM -- For Angels reliever Zack Weiss, it was well worth the wait. The right-hander, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake as one of the Angels' September callups on Friday, had the dubious distinction of owning an infinity career ERA -- as he allowed four runs without recording an out in his lone Major League appearance with the Reds on April 12, 2018. But Weiss finally changed that more than four years later, as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, retiring all four batters he faced on just 12 pitches in a 4-2 loss to the Astros at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Dodgers' title hopes could hinge on this pitcher
Julio Urías has played many parts for the Dodgers since he was called up at the age of 19 in 2016. Starter. Reliever. World Series closer. Twenty-game winner. One role he hasn’t been asked to fill? Ace of a postseason pitching staff. While Urías’ October bona fides aren’t...
MLB
McCullers is his own toughest critic
ANAHEIM -- Unlike his previous start last week, after which a frustrated Lance McCullers Jr. said he wasn’t where he needed to be and joked he might as well throw left-handed, the veteran right-hander was in a much better frame of mind following his outing in Friday night's 4-2 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Comebacker knocks Pivetta from game after 3
BOSTON -- Nick Pivetta has been far and away the iron man of Boston’s pitching rotation this season, making a team-high 27 starts. Rich Hill is a distant second with 20. But Pivetta’s impressive durability took a hit on Friday night at Fenway Park when he was struck by a 91.4 mph grounder off the bat of Leody Taveras.
MLB
Rays (only 5 back) dominate Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG -- The way the Rays see it, American League Pitcher of the Month Drew Rasmussen said Friday afternoon, they’re in a tough AL Wild Card race. They’re in a virtual tie with the Mariners atop the Wild Card standings, and the Blue Jays are only two games behind them. Every game matters, so the Rays can’t afford to look too far beyond the one in front of them.
MLB
15 years after Draft, Cruz K's 2 in MLB debut
CINCINNATI -- A rookie at 32 years old, new Reds reliever Fernando Cruz certainly had to be more patient than most ballplayers before he finally made it to the Major Leagues. Walking into Great American Ball Park for the first time on Friday, Cruz quickly realized the wait was worth it.
MLB
Madrigal's hot bat not enough to reignite rivalry with Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The Cubs aren’t having the kind of season to stoke one of the game’s best rivalries. They came into Friday night’s game at Busch Stadium 19 games under .500 and having lost 10 of their first 16 games to their rivals from the other side of the Mississippi River.
MLB
'Something you dream of': Steer makes memorable debut
CINCINNATI -- From the moment he walked into Great American Ball Park on Friday, Reds infield prospect Spencer Steer wanted to soak in everything about his Major League debut. The night ended with Steer getting downright soaked with a water cooler by teammates. Debuts don't get much better than this....
MLB
Gray's extended rest breeds mixed results
NEW YORK -- Josiah Gray returned to the mound on Friday night for the first time since Aug. 20, after the Nationals skipped his last turn in the rotation as they monitor the 24-year-old’s spike in innings. A native of nearby New Rochelle, N.Y., Gray tossed five frames, allowing...
