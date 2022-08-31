ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IACS receives $3 million donation, planning to build new facility

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv1bh_0hcnriUG00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is continuing to move forward with plans to build a new facility on the near east side.

IACS has been in its current building off of S. Harding Street for more than 30 years. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the building was not originally intended to be a full-care animal shelter, and an update is "decades overdue."

Plans are in the works for a new building, which will be located at N Sherman Dr and E Michigan St. That's the site of the former RCA plant.

“I can’t say it enough, but this new facility is long overdue and we are so excited to move to our new location at Sherman and Michigan," Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director Indianapolis Animal Care Services, said. "Being on the near east side will allow us to provide resources in a community that is historically underserved and where we see the greatest need for the animals of Indianapolis.”

On Wednesday, the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and the Friends of Indy Animals announced a $3 million gift for the new facility's construction.

Officials say the building is still in the planning stages and that it is too early to say how much it will cost. Predevelopment work is currently underway, and the city says "additional environmental remediation is expected" before a groundbreaking event can take place.

The City of Indianapolis has committed $18 million to the project.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State University#Cincinnati#Charity#Iacs#E Michigan St#Rca
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues. “This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

City reaches settlement with bad-acting landlord

The city of Indianapolis has reached a settlement with the owner of four apartment complexes at risk of losing utilities. Residents at the complexes pay for water and energy through rent but the property owner, JPC Affordable Housing, has not paid utility bills in months. Citizens Energy Group notified residents last month that utilities would be shut off Sept 30.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WIBC.com

Ray’s Trash Service Bought By WM

INDIANAPOLIS–The largest family-owned recycling and trash service in Indianapolis is being sold. WM, formerly Waste Management, has acquired Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s has served 17 counties in central Indiana since being founded in 1965. It has about 600 employees and a fleet of more than 300 trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others

An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy