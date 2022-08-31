ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choosing a Daycare or Preschool in Staten Island

One of the most important decisions you make as the parent of a young child is where they start their early education, particularly a Staten Island preschool or even earlier in daycare. It’s important to feel good about who you are trusting to watch and help nurture your little one. If you live in Staten Island and are starting your journey in making that decision, consider the following preschools and daycares in Staten Island.

Daycares & Preschools in Staten Island

4 Angels Daycare

245 Simonson Avenue
718-876-6498
4angelsdaycareinc.com

At 4 Angels Daycare children participate in individual, small, and large groups to partake in developmentally appropriate activities that will maximize opportunities for learning through exploration and play. The staff is trained to meet the needs of the whole child in a loving and respectful manner.

High Hopes Childcare and Preschool

1298 Woodrow Road
718 317-8143
admin@highhopeschildcare.com
facebook.com/ HighHopeschildCare

High Hopes Childcare has offered quality childcare in a safe and loving environment since 1996. They are DOH licensed and have been collaborating with the DOE since the inception of UPK in 1996. The school offers programs for Infants through age 5 and is open Monday through Friday, 7am to 4:30pm.

JCC of Staten Island

1466 Manor Road  | 2221 Richmond Ave. | 1297 Arthur Kill Road | 485 Victory Blvd.
718-475-5230
sijcc.org
jsmith@sijcc.org

JCC of Staten Island offers a stimulating, individualized, age-appropriate curriculum. A developmental approach fosters social and emotional growth. Daycare starts at 3 months, 3-K For All, and Pre-K For All. Extended hours available.

Tender Care Preschool Catholic Charities of Staten Island

6581 Hylan Blvd.
718-317-2849

Tender Care Preschool is a loving and caring place for children and families. The school supports children where they need it and challenges them when they are ready for the next step. At Tender Care Preschool, children become lifelong learners with a strong foundation and are well prepared for their educational journey. Full-day 2-year-old class. Free full-day 3K and pre-K. Extended hours: 7am-6pm.

Tiny Treasures Academy, Staten Island

360 Van Duzer Street
718-273-5157
main@tinytacademy.com

Tiny Treasures Academy is a daycare and wellness center with a twist on traditional ways of enhancing children’s development and supporting the modern-day parent. They differentiate themselves by offering a holistic approach in both body and mind to equip kids with tools for a healthier and happier life. Custom schedules are available.

