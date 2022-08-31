Get In Here: Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Are Back on Sale at Lowest Price Ever

Attention, deals hunters: the always-popular Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells are just $379 today. We keep a very close eye on this particular product, and this deal is actually better than the prices available during Prime Day back in July 2022. In fact, we believe this is the lowest price ever on these popular weights.

This set is pretty much always discounted to some degree, and it’s rare to see them sold at the full price of $549. However, it’s equally rare to see them drop below $400, as they did this morning.

Once again, as of this writing, the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells set (y our purchase comes with a pair of weights) is discounted to just $379, a 31% discount from its full retail price. On top of that, Bowflex itself has also dropped prices to match Amazon, so you can choose where to purchase these weights.

We recently featured these dumbbells in our Smart Home Awards , and we’ve consistently rated them as the best adjustable dumbbells in the world.

About Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Multiple SPY editors have tested, reviewed and fallen in love with these adjustable dumbbells, particularly for their space-saving design and user-friendly design. In addition to including them in our Smart Home Awards, we’ve also named the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system one of the top gifts for men in 2022. Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with these weights, which currently have more than 18,600 reviews and a near-perfect rating of 4.8-stars .

There are many reasons to love the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbell System. They feature a dial adjustment system that allows you to increase and decrease weight as needed, thus alleviating the need for several sets of weights. When in use, you can select weight increments between 5 and 52.5 pounds. There’s even a storage case that protects your floors so you can exercise with peace of mind. Ergonomic grips ensure comfortable use that won’t tire out your hands, and with these weights, you can perform dozens of dumbbell workouts in your own home, even when dealing with small apartments or workout rooms.

Finally, customers who purchase these weights through Bowflex or Amazon will also get a free 1-year subscription to JRNY, the Bowflex virtual fitness app . This app gives you access to instructor-led courses that help you get the most out of your workout equipment. (Pro tip: your JRNY membership auto-renews, so set a calendar reminder 11 months and 3 weeks from the time of purchase if you aren’t sure you’ll want to pay for a subscription.)

Again, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are just $379 right now at Amazon . We almost never see prices go this low on these dumbbells — not even during Prime Day 2022. Amazon has actually been activating a lot of our favorite deals lately, and we’ve seen price drops on cordless drills and BOGO deals on Blink security cameras . We’re not sure why Amazon is bringing out all its best discounts at the same time, but this surprise pre-Labor Day sale is the perfect time to engage in some retail therapy.

