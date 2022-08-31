Rock band Eagles to make tour stop at Simmons Bank Arena
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The rock band Eagles announced Wednesday that they are making a tour stop in the Little Rock metro this fall.
The band will be bringing their Hotel California 2022 tour to the Simmons Bank Arena November 27 at 8 p.m.
Arena officials also announced other rock acts this month including Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Five Finger Death Punch . Grammy-winning rock ‘n’ roll band Greta Van Fleet will also be at the arena in November.The Black Keys to perform at Walmart AMP this fall
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale September 9 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $99 to $499.
