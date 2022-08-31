ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Home of the Week: A Mid-Century Austin Marvel With Prime Shoal Creek Views for $5.5 million

By dckaufman
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5VS8_0hcnrTCF00

By now we’ve all heard about Austin —the once under-the-radar capital of Texas that went from sleepy to show-stopping during the course of the pandemic. Blessed with an idyllic riverfront setting and megawatt cultural events such as the annual South by Southwest conference, Austin has boomed in the wake of Covid—and the city’s surge doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Much of Austin’s moment centers around real estate, the price rise that accompanied the many thousands of former New Yorkers and Californians who made Austin home during the pandemic. Elon Musk and his whole SpaceX crew relocated from the San Francisco Bay Area to Austin at the end of 2021 . Other notable Austin newcomers include actor James Van der Beek along with indie star Parker Posey.

Much of Austin’s appeal lies in its real estate, which has seen average prices rise by some 30 per cent over the past year—and virtually 100 per cent over the past five years. Despite the spike, homes are still far less costly—and often far larger—than on the coasts. And this includes this recently renovated mid-century gem at 5500 Shoal Creek Blvd that has quietly hit the market for $5.5 million.

The property spans nearly 4,700 square feet and includes five beds and four bathrooms laid out on a single level—along with a separate guest house. The property, says listing agent Michael Reisor of Douglas Elliman in Austin, “is immaculately restored… on a large lot, almost an acre in size, which is extremely rare for central Austin,” he says. “This allows the owner to have ultimate privacy in a park-like setting with only one neighbor adjoining on one side of the property.”

The property has been a labor of love for owner Rebekah Gainsley, a celebrated local interior designer who put her inimitable aesthetic imprint across nearly every element of the home. Set on a nearly acre lot, the home’s most notable neighbor is actually the Shoal Creek, an 11-mile long slender body of water that snakes and curls literally through the center of town which sits at the home’s back door.

Unsurprisingly, Gainsley factored in the Creek when devising her design for the estate. The primary bath, for instance, is clad with dark Venetian plaster and custom tilework, while the tub and dual shower, says Reisor, ”overlook Shoal Creek and the treetops; it’s a rare sight to behold.”

With its lateral layout, the home has been conceived as a natural showplace for art and design. Lighting is key, and the home’s design team has created the perfect balance between natural light and precisely-positioned art lighting—all accented by neutral wooden floors. Beyond art, the home also affords plenty of nature, from the Shoal Creek and beyond. “There are oversized Fleetwood sliding glass doors on all sides of the home,” says Reisor, ”which showcase the property’s enormous heritage trees and make it feel like a home in the forest.”

At the heart of the home is its kitchen, envisioned as the estate’s center point for cooking, gathering and casual enjoyment. Light-filled and lively, the kitchen includes a six-burner Bertazzoni range, double oven large stone island with bar seating—all overlooking a stunning rear wood deck area just outside.  Perched high above it all is the primary bathroom— which is clad with dark Venetian plaster and custom tile work. It’s extremely private and feels as if it almost floats among the clouds. There are a pair of additional bedrooms, all with en-suite baths and one with its own wet-bar, as well as a custom-designed audio system and a large swimming pool.

The home also includes a supremely kid-friendly in-ground trampoline as well as a two-car garage with a full bath along with separate guest suite, which also includes a bathroom.

Reisor sees the home’s buyer “as perhaps a family or empty nesters who is ready to entertain their friends and family and are looking for additional quarters to accommodate guests.”  While many Austin buyers are locals looking to “trade up,” Reisor says “people are continuing to relocate to Austin which has kept the housing market strong. Additionally, Samsung, Apple, Google, and Meta each have recently announced additional expansions to the Austin area.”

Along with design by Gainsley, the home’s exteriors have been thoughtfully enhanced by local landscape team Studio Balcones. Buyers also have the option of purchasing the home fully-furnished, with additional pricing details provide upon request. “​​Austin still has a very robust housing market at all price points, but especially so in luxury,” Reisor enthuses.

Check out more photos of the property below:

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin

Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
Austin, TX
Business
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Elon Musk
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Becca C

5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, Texas

If you're visiting Austin, Texas with your family, you might be wondering what there is to do that will be fun for everyone. Luckily, Austin has no shortage of activities that the whole family can enjoy. Here are five of our favorites.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Shoal#Housing Market#Design#Marvel Comics#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#New Yorkers#Californians#Spacex
KVUE

Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
fox7austin.com

Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy