ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Venice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix’s ‘White Noise’ and a Message From Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idWMB_0hcnrPfL00

The 79th Venice Film Festival kicked off Wednesday night with the world premiere of White Noise , Noah Baumbach ’s adaptation of Don Delillo’s “unfilmable” 1985 novel and a video cameo by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig , and with a cast that includes Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy and Sam Nivola — all of whom attended Venice’s red carpet premiere, White Noise is the first Netflix film to open the world’s oldest film festival.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Baumbach’s last feature, Marriage Story , also starring Driver, alongside Scarlett Johansson, premiered in Venice in 2019, launching a successful awards season run for the divorce drama, which ended with six Oscar nominations and one win, a best supporting actress nod for Laura Dern. Netflix will be hoping for a similar reception for White Noise on the Lido this year.

The film centers on university professor Jack Gladney (Driver) and his wife, Babette (Gerwig), as they grapple with fears of death and family life after a nearby chemical explosion pollutes the air.

Earlier in the day, Baumbach told the story of how he had asked LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, who was among the opening-night crowd, to write a new track for the movie. “I told James, essentially, write the song you would have written if you were writing music in 1985, and write a really catchy, fun song about death,” he recalled.

Ahead of the screening, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera officially opened the 2022 festival together with Spanish actress and host Rocío Muñoz Morales and introduced the international jury, headed by Julianne Moore. The star and her seven-person jury, which includes Argentina director Mariano Cohn, Italian director and screenwriter Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, the British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen, will pick this year’s Golden Lion winners, which will be unveiled on Sept. 10.

As he had done for the opening ceremony in Cannes, Zelensky sent an impassioned video message that played during the Venice opening event. He called on the global community to not forget about the war in Ukraine. “Your stance is strong… do not turn your back on Ukraine,” he said, before names of civilians killed in the war scrolled across the screen.

The host who gave a passionate and very personal tribute to the power of cinema. “We cannot live without cinema and its stories,” she said. French director Arnaud Desplechin presented Catherine
Deneuve her Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, saying: “I know only one artist as proud and free as you: Bob Dylan.”

The crowd rose in a standing ovation for the French film legend, who said that she felt “very proud” for the honor but quipped that she didn’t feel her life was “much of an achievement.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Person
Arnaud Desplechin
Person
Leila Hatami
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Greta Gerwig
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
MOVIES
The Independent

Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.Now that the break-up has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ukraine#Cannes Film Festival#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#White Noise
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
WORLD
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy