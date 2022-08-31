ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta District Attorney Says Rappers’ Lyrics Will Continue To Be Used Against Them In Court

By Preezy Brown
An Atlanta prosecutor has warned local rappers that the state will continue to use self-incriminating rap lyrics against them in the court of law. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wells recently defended her and her office’s tactic of introducing lyrics from rap songs as evidence against local artists who have been charged with a criminal act amid backlash from the Hip-Hop community. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis said during a press conference on Monday (Aug. 29).

The D.A. also denied claims that law officials are unfairly targeting rap artists, particularly in light of the sweeping RICO indictment of Young Thug , Gunna , and other alleged members of YSL. Authorities claim YSL, Young Thug’s record label, is a violent gang that terrorized Atlanta and its surrounding areas for years.

“I’m not targeting anyone,” Willis insisted. “However, you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible.” She continued, advising her detractors not to boast about their criminal acts and illicit dealings on wax. “People can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used or at least get out of my county.”

Willis’ remarks came during a press conference following the announcement of an indictment of over two dozen members of the alleged Atlanta gang Drug Rich on RICO charges. Authorities have accused Drug Rich of being behind multiple violent home invasions and burglaries in the Atlanta area, with alleged victims including Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton.

Watch District Attorney Willis’ press conference below.

