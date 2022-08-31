ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

One killed in crash near downtown Florence

Florence, S.C. — One person died Sunday in a single car crash along the 800 block of West Evans St. near downtown Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. Several officers were on scene, blocking both lanes of West Evans to North Harrell St. NEW:...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man faces attempted murder charge in Aug. 20 shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting that injured one person, Florence police said. Police arrested Michael Darnell Carter on Monday and charged him in the shooting that happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Marion Street. One person suffered injuries […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

19-year-old dies in Longs crash involving entrapment, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Jonah Prince, 19, died of injuries he received in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy