One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
One killed in crash near downtown Florence
Florence, S.C. — One person died Sunday in a single car crash along the 800 block of West Evans St. near downtown Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. Several officers were on scene, blocking both lanes of West Evans to North Harrell St. NEW:...
Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
Man jailed in shooting that killed man, injured woman on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Florence man is facing murder and other charges after his arrest in connection with a shooting Tuesday night on South Cashua Drive. Devon Shadon Isaac is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kalique […]
Teenager jailed on accessory charges after person hurt in shooting near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager is facing accessory charges after a person was shot Wednesday on Gaymon Road near Timmonsville, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Johnathan P. Lauderback, 17, of Lake City, on charges of accessory before a felony and accessory after a felony in connection with the shooting, which […]
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Rd. in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
31-year-old man reported missing in Darlington County found safe
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man reported missing Friday in Darlington County has been found safe, authorities said. Count on News13 for updates.
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
Man faces attempted murder charge in Aug. 20 shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting that injured one person, Florence police said. Police arrested Michael Darnell Carter on Monday and charged him in the shooting that happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Marion Street. One person suffered injuries […]
19-year-old dies in Longs crash involving entrapment, coroner says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Jonah Prince, 19, died of injuries he received in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area...
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
Florence County prisoner caught about 2 hours after escape
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police captured a prisoner after he escaped Friday night from McLeod Hospital. Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital about 8:30 p.m., and police said he was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. He was located around the CSX wooded area.
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
100 Deadly Days of Summer: SCDPS sees record-low numbers of collisions and deaths
For many people Labor Day Weekend marks an unofficial end to summer, but for South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, it marks the end of the '100 Deadly Days of Summer.'. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for traveling and when highway patrol sees a spike in auto wrecks and deaths, beginning on Memorial Day Weekend.
