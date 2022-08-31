Read full article on original website
Another Fox31 Departure, and Readers Discuss Denver News
Fox31 has seen a major exodus of on-air personnel over the past eighteen months, including Aimee Lewis, a Fox31 reporter from August 2020 to the end of October 2021. Today, Lewis is a digital marketing specialist for Winter Park Resort. She’s also the creator of Live at Five, a fascinating podcast that serves as a devastating takedown of local TV news and reveals how and why her dream job turned into a nightmare. “I can’t stop bad things from happening to good people,” Lewis says at one point. “But I can stop advertising it.”
Colorado Made Peach Beers to Try This Season
Colorado has more than 2,400 acres of peach orchards and ranks sixth in the country in peach production. The town of Palisade is synonymous with the juicy stone fruit, celebrating the first Peach Festival in 1909. Throughout the state, you’re likely to find the versatile fruit put to good use, in pies, salsa, wine, jam and — this is Colorado, after all — beer.
Denver’s Best Barbecue Joints, and Reader Suggestions
It’s the last big weekend of summer, and that means…barbecue! Will you be cooking up a storm in your own back yard, or heading to one of Denver’s best barbecue joints?. Just in time for Labor Day, Molly Martin served up her list of the ten best barbecue joints in metro Denver, and her choices had some readers smokin’ mad. No Rolling Smoke? No Georgia Boys? No Hickory House, Smokin’ Dave’s, Seasoned Swine or Raging BBQ? But others approved of her choices. Says Mellodee:
Nine Inch Nails, Shakey Graves and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
Indie-pop duo I Don’t Know How But They Found Me plays the Ogden tonight. Berkeley pop-punk outfit Mom Jeans swings by the Ogden on Saturday, while Nine Inch Nails starts a two-night run at Red Rocks. Shakey Graves plays the Dillon Amphitheater. Post-punk legends Echo and the Bunnymen grace...
BOUDLER NOISE ORDINANCE: New addition to Boulder’s noise ordinance in effect
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder extended its noise ordinance parameters and hours. Before Friday, the current noise ordinance was from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. up to 100 feet. Now, the ordinance has been extended to daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. up to...
