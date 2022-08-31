Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO