kttn.com
Audio: Savannah, Missouri powerlifter nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
An athlete from the St. Joseph area could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game:. Twenty-five-year-old Charlie Phillips of Savannah, Missouri has been nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and USA...
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
kttn.com
Funeral Services: Viva Jean Persell
Viva Jean Persell, 88, Trenton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at the Assembly of God Church, Trenton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in the Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
How to help monarch butterflies migrating through Kansas City
Experts encourage Kansas City residents to help monarch butterflies during their migrations by planting the native plants they need for food.
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Belton Man Seriously Injured In Buchanan County Crash
A Belton man was left with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Buchanan County crash on Interstate 29. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2019 Peterbilt being driven by 31-year-old Belton resident Kevin R. Owens was driving southbound on I-29 in St. Joseph at 1 P.M. Thursday when an unknown vehicle abruptly stopped in front of him in an attempt to take an emergency crossover.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Missouri Porch Pirate Steals Toddler’s Vital Medical Equipment
It's bad enough when someone steals a package from someone's porch. It's even worse when that package contains vital medical equipment for a child which is exactly what happened to a Missouri family. I saw this horrible example of inhumanity shared by Fox 4 out of Kansas City and also...
