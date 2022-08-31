ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident

Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
CAMERON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Business
Savannah, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Funeral Services: Viva Jean Persell

Viva Jean Persell, 88, Trenton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at the Assembly of God Church, Trenton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in the Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#United Fiber#Ncmc
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
inkansascity.com

Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive

Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
northwestmoinfo.com

Belton Man Seriously Injured In Buchanan County Crash

A Belton man was left with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Buchanan County crash on Interstate 29. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2019 Peterbilt being driven by 31-year-old Belton resident Kevin R. Owens was driving southbound on I-29 in St. Joseph at 1 P.M. Thursday when an unknown vehicle abruptly stopped in front of him in an attempt to take an emergency crossover.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents

CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday

The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
CAMERON, MO
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy