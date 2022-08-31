Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kate Bush just helped ‘Stranger Things’ secure an Emmy
Stranger Things has dominated the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys and might have just made a deal with God, as one of the awards that it managed to take home is thanks in part to Kate Bush. Stranger Things took home the award for Outstanding Music Supervision, thanks to episode “Chapter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror voted too scary to finish takes a bite out of the streaming charts
The ever-popular horror genre is synonymous with mind-boggling movies that perplex our gray matter and impart nightmarish scenarios. And considering how enormous the genre is as a whole, occasionally a film comes along that is eventually deemed too horrifying to even completely finish, which is exactly the case with 1978’s low-budget cult classic Piranha.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fan wants to know why nobody is talking about a fate worse than death suffered by a ‘Solo’ character
One of the most contentious philosophical questions in Star Wars is whether droids are sentient beings or not. It feels difficult to argue that, for example, C-3PO isn’t a person with thoughts and feelings, but what about Gonk droids or bog-standard B1-series battle droids as seen in the prequels?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s what the ‘House of the Dragon’ cast look like in real life
Considering at least nearly half of the cast of HBO Max’s new Sunday night stalwart series House of the Dragon are sporting some serious platinum blonde wigs, it will come as no surprise that many are wondering, “just where did I see that actor before?” But as it turns out, the Game of Thrones prequel has assembled a group of actors, both veteran and up-and-coming actors. While this may be the first time you remember seeing them, these are either folks you’ve seen before or are almost certain to see again.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]
Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dune’ star turns doomsayer as Timothée Chalamet warns ‘societal collapse is in the air’
Timothée Chalamet, an actor who makes millions of dollars by dressing up like fictional characters, has a new title on his resume: doomsayer. In a recent interview with Variety to publicize a movie where he pretends to be a cannibal, Chalamet opened up about his views on the world and social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans realize ‘She-Hulk’ lifted sexist comments from real-life social media
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot on its plate, from furthering Abomination’s redemption storyline to depicting the Jade Giantess twerking with Megan Thee Stallion (not something we ever expected to see in the MCU). And yet it also found time to skewer the wave of outrage from certain superhero “fans” that stinks up the internet whenever a new female superhero gets their own project.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Comments / 0