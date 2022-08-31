Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO