Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show Happening in Casper on Labor Day
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.
Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
(PHOTOS) Bands entertain during final Casper Art Walk of 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The final Casper Art Walk of 2022 took place Thursday in downtown Casper. Since its inception in 2015, the walkabout event has been focused primarily on featuring local artists and galleries, according to Claire Marlowe, co-founder and owner of Scarlowe’s Art of Coffee and Gallery.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
‘Illegal burning of weeds’ leads to garage fire in Casper on Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A detached garage was seriously damaged on Wednesday night after a fire at the 900 block of South Conwell in Casper. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived at around 9:50 p.m. to the structure and were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No...
(PHOTOS) NCHS plays home opener against Cheyenne East on Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Man Killed In Shootout With Police In Casper On Friday Morning
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is dead following a shootout Friday morning with Casper police. According to the Casper Police Department, a man who was parked near the shores of Lake McKenzie in Casper at 1:54 a.m. fled on foot after two police officers contacted him.
Very hot, dry Labor Day weekend expected for Casper; Fire Weather Watch issued for Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Headed outside to enjoy the Labor Day weekend? Make sure to stay hydrated. That’s the word from the National Weather Service in Riverton, which is forecasting hot and dry conditions today through at least Thursday, with the hottest day — near 100 degrees — being Sunday.
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
