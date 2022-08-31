ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!

The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
mprnews.org

78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like

The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after shot fired Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
SAINT PAUL, MN
