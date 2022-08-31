Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year
ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
kelo.com
Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
Small Town in Minnesota Might be the Most Haunted Place in the State
There's a pretty small town in Minnesota that's in the Twin Cities the population is only 301 people and based on stories I've heard and read, this may be the most haunted place in the whole state. The town is called Grey Cloud Island. It's not exactly an island but...
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after shot fired Saturday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
James J. Hill and St. Paul's involvement in the first Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — For many Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and a day to relax with some time away from work. So how did workers win a day from themselves, and how was James J. Hill involved? It all had to do with the railroads, and laborers saying "enough is enough."
Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Tuesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Plenty of people were out at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, soaking in the beautiful weather, but there were a good amount of people who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn as well. Read on for a look at Tuesday's guests at the KARE...
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
