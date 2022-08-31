Movie star Timothée Chalamet rocked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival Friday at the premiere of his new film Bones and All. To the screams of his fans, Chalamet sauntered down the red carpet in an all-red custom Haider Ackermann backless, halter-style top and a pair of matching, fitted trousers. Chalamet, who loves to dress to the max for red carpet appearances, accessorized the stunning look with pointed black boots, sunglasses, and black rings. Jodie Turner-Smith also stunned in an all-denim gown, with train. Bones and All is set in the ’80s American Midwest, and features two teen cannibals, Maren (Taylor Russell, who wore a green Balenciaga gown at the premiere) and Lee (Chalamet). As reported by The Daily Beast, at an earlier press conference Chalamet said the film—directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name—was “about someone who’s on a prophecy—on a path, and can’t get off it. I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told, only this time in the American Midwest in the ‘80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible.”

