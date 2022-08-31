Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Harry Styles Fans Swarm Venice Premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘He Saved Me in the Darkest Times’
Monday is officially Harry Styles Day out on the Lido, as hundreds of the British pop star’s fans have amassed outside the Palazzo del Cinema, where his new film Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Though the movie, directed by...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Daily Beast
Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Causes Off Tucker Carlson Insult
Country singer Maren Morris is getting the last laugh—at Tucker Carlson’s expense. She said Sunday that she has sold $100,000 worth of t-shirts—to benefit transgender causes—that reference the Fox host branding her “a lunatic called Maren Morris, some kind of fake country music singer.” Carlson’s comments came last week as he introduced Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who caused a furor by captioning one of her makeup videos with this line: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Morris and others have publicly criticized Aldean. Her t-shirts include the Trans Lifeline phone number and the slogan “lunatic country music person.”
Daily Beast
Timothée Chalamet Rocks the Venice Film Festival in Stunning All-Red Ensemble
Movie star Timothée Chalamet rocked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival Friday at the premiere of his new film Bones and All. To the screams of his fans, Chalamet sauntered down the red carpet in an all-red custom Haider Ackermann backless, halter-style top and a pair of matching, fitted trousers. Chalamet, who loves to dress to the max for red carpet appearances, accessorized the stunning look with pointed black boots, sunglasses, and black rings. Jodie Turner-Smith also stunned in an all-denim gown, with train. Bones and All is set in the ’80s American Midwest, and features two teen cannibals, Maren (Taylor Russell, who wore a green Balenciaga gown at the premiere) and Lee (Chalamet). As reported by The Daily Beast, at an earlier press conference Chalamet said the film—directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name—was “about someone who’s on a prophecy—on a path, and can’t get off it. I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told, only this time in the American Midwest in the ‘80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible.”
Daily Beast
What the Hell Is Going on in Madonna’s 50 Questions Video?
It’s impossible to make a list of musical provocateurs without Madonna immediately springing to mind. The pop star was burning crosses long before Demi Lovato was laying atop them on their album cover. She was famous for being Italian before Lady Gaga could ever utter the words “I’m Italian” in every interview. She paved the way for Addison Rae, which is a lovely rhyme but also a true fact—there would be no TikTok dance crazes if Madonna didn’t help make choreography an essential part of pop stardom.
Daily Beast
John Darnielle Is Listening: New Album, New Book, New Thoughts
One does not simply “chat” with John Darnielle. I realized this after about an hour. But my sprawling conversation with the Mountain Goats frontman, which ran the gamut from creative practices and vintage novels to the Adult Swim cartoon Morel Orel, retiring songs from the setlist and Nintendo tattoos, was all the better for it. (He’s got a Baby Bowser tat on his shoulder, FYI.)
Daily Beast
The Nixon X Rolling Stones Collab Absolutely Rocks
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When you think of the greatest rock bands in the world (and one of my personal favorites), there are very few names on the list that are held in the same regard as the Rolling Stones. With the iconic tongue-out logo and some incredible music behind them, the Stones have some of the best merch and memorabilia in the market. Yet, the latest collaboration with Nixon might be better than the rest.
Daily Beast
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.
