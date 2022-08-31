ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Long-Awaited Schwenksville Community Day Arrives

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Schwenksville’s Community Day, an event that’s been part of the borough Activity Committee’s planning for many months and eagerly anticipated for more than two years, arrives Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park, 300 Main St. Borough...
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

$8 million donation to allow for expansion of multiple athletic facilities

The Lehigh Athletics Department announced plans for the renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletic Complex, as a result of an $8 million donation from the parents of a current Lehigh student athlete. The gift, which Lehigh announced in a memo on Aug. 16, will provide for the renovation...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year

POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Five Bucks County hospitals launch permanent sharps collection boxes

Permanent sharps disposal boxes are being made available at Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital-Quakertown and St. Mary Medical Center. Similar to the medication disposal boxes at these locations, the sharps boxes offer the community a safe and convenient way to dispose of used,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location

Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Happy to Be Back at Spring-Ford, and with A New Honor

ROYERSFORD PA – The first day of school Monday (Aug. 29, 2022) in the Spring-Ford Area School District started happily and with enthusiasm, as seen in the faces and actions of students, parents, and teachers (at top and below). There was added cause to celebrate at Spring-Ford Area High School, which was recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the 40 top-performing public high schools in Philadelphia and its suburbs.
ROYERSFORD, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside Our Modern Home

Wouldn’t it be nice if major renovation projects really did zip along with the same degree of alacrity as those ubiquitous home improvement shows? Mandee and Alex McEvoy know that’s the stuff of fantasy. Their contemporary home—and the three acres that came with it—has been a work in progress ever since they purchased the property outside Bangor more than four years ago. “It’s been a lot,” says Mandee, who is the creative director at Nazareth-based Martin Guitar.
NAZARETH, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: C&C Paving

C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Health Agency Distributes Potassium Iodide Sept. 15

NORRISTOWN PA – Three locations in Pottstown, Boyertown, and Kimberton will serve Sept. 15 (2022; Thursday) as distribution sites for free potassium iodide tablets to area residents who live within 10 miles of the Limerick Generating Station nuclear power facility, the state Department of Health said Friday (Sept. 2). No appointments or registrations are necessary.
BOYERTOWN, PA
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ

