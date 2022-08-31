Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
sanatogapost.com
Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
sanatogapost.com
Long-Awaited Schwenksville Community Day Arrives
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Schwenksville’s Community Day, an event that’s been part of the borough Activity Committee’s planning for many months and eagerly anticipated for more than two years, arrives Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park, 300 Main St. Borough...
thevalleyledger.com
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
thebrownandwhite.com
$8 million donation to allow for expansion of multiple athletic facilities
The Lehigh Athletics Department announced plans for the renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletic Complex, as a result of an $8 million donation from the parents of a current Lehigh student athlete. The gift, which Lehigh announced in a memo on Aug. 16, will provide for the renovation...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year
POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
Gruesome surgeries and medical marvels: The history of America’s first hospital
Dr. Thomas Bond, with the help of Benjamin Franklin, founded Pennsylvania Hospital in 1751. It was the first chartered hospital in the nation. It became renowned for surgical excellence and changed the game of mental health care.
buckscountyherald.com
Five Bucks County hospitals launch permanent sharps collection boxes
Permanent sharps disposal boxes are being made available at Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital-Quakertown and St. Mary Medical Center. Similar to the medication disposal boxes at these locations, the sharps boxes offer the community a safe and convenient way to dispose of used,...
56th Annual Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair to Be Held In Doylestown This Weekend
Enjoy Polish culture and cuisine in the annual Bucks County event.Image via iStock. The 56th Annual Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair will be held in Doylestown this upcoming weekend.
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Palmer Township’s proposed zoning ordinance meandered through five years of planning, eventually arriving at the public input stage of this tedious process. During this long-overdue revision of the township’s zoning ordinance, many opportunities to conserve open land were lost to the developers’ bulldozer blade. The rush to...
timespub.com
Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location
Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
sanatogapost.com
Happy to Be Back at Spring-Ford, and with A New Honor
ROYERSFORD PA – The first day of school Monday (Aug. 29, 2022) in the Spring-Ford Area School District started happily and with enthusiasm, as seen in the faces and actions of students, parents, and teachers (at top and below). There was added cause to celebrate at Spring-Ford Area High School, which was recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the 40 top-performing public high schools in Philadelphia and its suburbs.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside Our Modern Home
Wouldn’t it be nice if major renovation projects really did zip along with the same degree of alacrity as those ubiquitous home improvement shows? Mandee and Alex McEvoy know that’s the stuff of fantasy. Their contemporary home—and the three acres that came with it—has been a work in progress ever since they purchased the property outside Bangor more than four years ago. “It’s been a lot,” says Mandee, who is the creative director at Nazareth-based Martin Guitar.
timespub.com
Spotlight: C&C Paving
C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
sanatogapost.com
Health Agency Distributes Potassium Iodide Sept. 15
NORRISTOWN PA – Three locations in Pottstown, Boyertown, and Kimberton will serve Sept. 15 (2022; Thursday) as distribution sites for free potassium iodide tablets to area residents who live within 10 miles of the Limerick Generating Station nuclear power facility, the state Department of Health said Friday (Sept. 2). No appointments or registrations are necessary.
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
Video: Fire damages Maria’s Pizza newly renovated facade
Firefighters in Reading were called to Maria’s Pizza in the 400 block of Penn Street for a structure fire Friday midday. Arriving on-scene, crews found fire in the front wall, behind the stucco of the newly renovated street facing facade. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
