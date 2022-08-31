ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 22

Rodd
6d ago

He should actually say please don't plug in your electric cars.Just stay home with no AC while I fly around on my private jet plane.

Reply
12
Jim Amos
6d ago

And once again the inept progressive democratic government wants the citizens to suffer just like water rationing and high gas prices, because they can’t do their job

Reply
8
Rocksider
6d ago

No worries. Newsoms gonna fix it by raising taxes and/or throwing a billion dollars out there. Where it'll go we'll never know. Just like Bidens money to Ukraine. Democrats, they have no clue. I can't even watch these fools. It's a brutal thing to even try.

Reply
3
Related
KSBW.com

Rotating outages possible as demand on California's energy grid remains high

Extremely high temperatures, lasting for several days at a time across California are a recipe for potential power problems, according to energy experts. "This is a really challenging heatwave,” said University of California Berkeley energy professor and California Independent System Operator (ISO) board of governors member, Severin Borenstein. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy