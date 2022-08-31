ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
HEADLAND, AL
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
ALBANY, GA
Wildcats fall at Early County in old fashion cat fight

BLAKELY, GA – With less than six minutes to go in the game, the Schley County Wildcats (SC) had a 17-12 lead over Early County (EC) and the SC defense was able to come up with a goal line stand, denying the Bobcats the end zone on four downs. However, on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, they fumbled the ball at the four-yard line and the Bobcats recovered the ball. EC running back Charles Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown .The two-point conversion failed, but that touchdown was enough to give EC a 19-17 victory over the Wildcats on Friday, September 2 at Early County High School in Blakely, GA.
BLAKELY, GA
North Columbus: House fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave

UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries. According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
MACON, GA
Teen sought after two were injured in downtown Albany shooting

A shooting is under investigation in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon. On September 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Front St, before 1:30 p.m. 22-year-old Dlaryon Poole and 17-year-old Isreal Jones met up with 26-year old Jaylon Williams over a dispute on social media. The...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Police Department seeks information on aggravated assualt

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 5:48 PM officers of the Americus Police. Department responded to the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street to a. report of shots fired. Witnesses stated that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged. gunfire with each other and then left the area. The...
AMERICUS, GA
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County gang member was arrested on multiple felony charges in Columbus and Lee County. On August 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a felony warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Jessie Favors. Upon arrival of police presence, Favors fled the scene. Favors was arrested and had minor self-inflicted injuries, due to jumping over fences to run from police.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
Man, woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in front of Albany Uhaul

Albany police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Police responded to the Uhaul located in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Dispatch told police that the caller stated that three black males robbed them at...
ALBANY, GA
Woman reported missing from Albany

The Albany Police Department is seeking information in regards to a missing person. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13. She was reported missing on August 24, according to APD. Lacrambria Toomer is African-American. She stands at 5'01" and weighs 210 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes...
ALBANY, GA
62-year-old woman killed in Bibb County crash

A fatal collision claimed the life of one woman and resulted in the hospitalization of her passenger and another driver. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal traffic collision, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. The collision...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

