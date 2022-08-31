ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

6-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash, mother charged in death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Man dead, child injured in Hall Co housefire

A man is dead and a child was, at last report, in critical condition after a house fire in Hall County. Hall County firefighters are searching for the cause of the deadly blaze. From WSB TV…. The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one...
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia

LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
ATLANTA, GA

