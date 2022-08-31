Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Police: Metro Atlanta teen girl shot in leg during drug related incident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting the left a teen girl with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m. DeKalb County police arrived to Bouldercrest Lane after getting a...
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY,Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges stem from an investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Police investigating multiple car crash on I-75, one person dead
ATLANTA — A multiple car crash on Interstate 75 southbound is causing major delays, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Atlanta Police Department said they are responding to a crash involving multiple cars. Channel 2 Action News has...
Grandfather, 10-year-old boy dead after Hall County house fire leaves 2 more injured
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy has died days after a house fire killed his grandfather and left two more family members injured. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Brannon Harvey was pronounced dead on Thursday night at the John M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
6-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash, mother charged in death
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
Man dead, child injured in Hall Co housefire
A man is dead and a child was, at last report, in critical condition after a house fire in Hall County. Hall County firefighters are searching for the cause of the deadly blaze. From WSB TV…. The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them. It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia...
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia
LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
CBS 46
Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car. Arrest warrants obtained by...
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
Man dead, child in critical condition after fire in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga — The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one man dead and a child in critical condition. Fire officials arrived just before 11 p.m. at a Gainesville home engulfed in flames. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder. Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant. In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged...
