Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Bonnie Marlene (Mosson) Stinson
Bonnie Marlene (Mosson) Stinson, 88, of Frankfort, Ind., passed away on September 3, 2022 at Mulberry Health. She was born on January 21, 1934 in French Lick, Ind. to Robert and Roberta Pauline (Kearby) Mosson. She married Marvin Paul “Buck” Stinson Jr. on June 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 1989.
WLFI.com
Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park. There were several family-family activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Some of those included a car show, train rides, food trucks, pedal boat riding, and even free admissions for the Columbian Park Zoo were given out.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Inside The Huddle 9/3/22
Don Stock talked with area coaches after Friday nights football games in North Central Indiana. Always brought to you by Susan Kaspar State Farm Insurance in Frankfort.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jeffrey Noah Waters
Jeffrey Noah Waters, 50, of Camden, Ind., passed away on August 31, 2022 following a month long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was born on June 3, 1972 in Frankfort to the late Tommy F. Waters and Dianna (Coulter) Snapp, she survives. He married Lisa Woods on February 10, 1995 in Frankfort and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Next phase of State Road 32 work begins this week in Noblesville
State Road 38 access to State Road 32 will close for 55 days. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc. plans for traffic shifts on State Road 32 in Noblesville starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. This next phase of work will...
casscountyonline.com
Lewis O. “Lew” McKinney
Lewis O. “Lew” McKinney, 75, of Kokomo, finished his fight with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Peru, Indiana, on August 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Jack E McKinney and Thelma M. (Winters) McKinney Hynus. Lew graduated...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Dies In One Car Crash
A Frankfort man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in after his car struck a utility pole in Clinton County. 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill was killed according to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue.
1 critical after fire breaks out near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near Fountain Square on Friday evening. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Hartford Street at around 5:15 p.m. on report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
Current Publishing
Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield
Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
readthereporter.com
Lane closures on State Road 32 begin this week in Westfield
The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work this week on the left lanes of eastbound and westbound State Road 32 between Oak Ridge Road and Wheeler Road. The work will begin Wednesday, Sept. 7 and last through the end of October, weather depending. The left lanes of eastbound and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced […]
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WISH-TV
Damage to Raymond Street bridge at Madison Avenue causes bridge, road closures
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sections of Raymond Street and Madison Street, as well as the Raymond Street bridge, were shut down Friday morning because of structural issues with the bridge, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 a.m., IMPD officers and Indianapolis firefighters were called to check...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of the Noblesville government’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will take out the Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. Mark Heirbrandt, a Republican who...
