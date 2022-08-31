Read full article on original website
Harold Clark
4d ago
The Lume product already leave something to be desired (local weed guy has much better product). Combine that with the fact prices will probably go up as the union negotiates the contract (and the cost is passed on to the consumer). With 10 or so pot shops in Monroe, I see Lume as one or 2 that close as the glut of stores is thinned.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023
Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
sent-trib.com
Apple Truck Tour stops in BG, Perrysburg
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday. Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hidden gem supports small Detroit businesses
If you’ve driven down East Jefferson near Chene in Detroit, you may have noticed a beautiful, historic building, with a black awning. “People have noticed it, but a lot of people wonder, what’s inside”, Vallery Hyduk, Co-Owner of the Bagley Mansion told “Live in the D,s” April Morton. Built in 1887 by former Michigan Governor John Bagley, the Bagely Mansion, as it’s still called today, was once home to the Bagley family. “In the past we’ve had a bridal shop in here, its been an event venue. It’s new innovation for post-Covid is that we’re leasing office space. There are 20 beautiful office spaces in the building which are primarily leased out to small businesses, entrepreneurs, serving Detroiter’s,” Hyduk said. The businesses serving Detroiter’s are all Detroit-based, and range from a massage parlor, tattoo artist, seamstress, event planner and more. The businesses serve in a much different capacity, but most have something in common. “We’re really proud that as we’ve pivoted to leasing that we created this wonderful environment predominantly African American, and strongly female,” Hyduk said. April sat down with a couple of small businesses there, and enjoyed a few great services.
13abc.com
Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
wlen.com
What Has Adrian’s Representative in Lansing Been Doing Regarding Riverview Terrace Apts. Situation?
Adrian, MI – Aside from questions about inspections at the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian, community members have been asking about what the City’s representatives in Lansing have done to address the issue. On a recent 7:40am break, State Representative Bronna Kahle talked to WLEN News about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
13abc.com
Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has the largest year-over-year cargo increase of all American airports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to cargo the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has always thrived. However, last year, the airport’s cargo business ascended to new heights, as it increased by more than 400 percent from 2020 to 2021. As a result, the airport registered the largest year-over-year increase in the country.
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
bgindependentmedia.org
Sunset Bistro kept cooking throughout the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has had debilitating effects on businesses, with restaurants bearing a huge brunt. Since 2020, Sunset Bistro restaurateur Prudence “Prudy” Brott has significantly cut hours of operation, lost nearly 87% of her staff and yet found ways to reinvent the operation and keep customers happy. Brott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
WTOL-TV
Gas prices may keep declining, fuel expert says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drivers saw gas prices break $5 per gallon this year. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he is "optimistic that at some point in the next few months we could see a few stations falling under 3 dollars a gallon." Throughout the last...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
Lawsuit: Wayne County airport discriminates against white employees
A reverse discrimination lawsuit alleges the Wayne County Airport authority has created a hostile working environment for white employees, calling them "racist" over legitimate business decisions, shutting them out of meetings, and giving preferential treatment to Black workers, job applicants and minority-owned businesses because of their race. "The effect has been Black...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester Hills man to stand trial on accusation he stole deposits from 7 prospective business owners
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man will stand trial on the accusation that he posed as a business broker and listing agent to steal “refundable good-faith deposits” from seven prospective business owners. Denny John DiCapo, 62, of Rochester Hills, is accused of using his now-dissolved...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Health Department offers free immunizations for children
DETROIT – Health officials are concerned about children who aren’t getting their routine vaccinations, but now the Detroit Health Department is offering free immunization for children. This is an effort to combat diseases including polio, measles, and mumps. In Michigan, 31% of children 19-35 months are overdue for...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
WILX-TV
Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.
Comments / 8