US cities brace for mosquito invasion ahead of Labor Day
Cities across the U.S. should brace for a mosquito-filled holiday weekend, according to data compiled by OFF insect repellent .
Chicago will be one of cities hit hardest by the blood-sucking pests, the data shows. There is a “severe” mosquito warning for the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, it will go down to “high.”
Mosquitoes can be an annoying guest at outdoor barbeques and bonfires as people in Chicago try to enjoy the last weeks of summer. They can also “spread diseases that can make you sick, including but not limited to West Nile, Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya,” said the City of Chicago .
The Illinois Department of Health Tuesday reported the first West Nile-related death of 2022 in the state, a Cook County woman in her 70s.
“This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
St. Louis, Mo.; New Orleans, La., and Dallas, Texas, can also expect a significant number of mosquitoes this weekend. An Audacy analysis of OFF’s data found the following mosquito warnings for cities across the country over the Labor Day holiday:
Chicago
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: SEVERE
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: HIGH
Dallas
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: SEVERE
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: SEVERE
Detroit
Friday: HIGH
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: HIGH
Monday: HIGH
Kansas City
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: SEVERE
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: HIGH
Los Angeles
Friday: VERY HIGH
Saturday: VERY HIGH
Sunday: HIGH
Monday: HIGH
Minneapolis
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: HIGH
Monday: HIGH
New Orleans
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: SEVERE
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: SEVERE
New York
Friday: HIGH
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: HIGH
Philadelphia
Friday: HIGH
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: VERY HIGH
Pittsburgh
Friday: HIGH
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: HIGH
Monday: HIGH
San Francisco
Friday: HIGH
Saturday: HIGH
Sunday: HIGH
Monday: HIGH
St. Louis
Friday: SEVERE
Saturday: SEVERE
Sunday: SEVERE
Monday: SEVERE
In order to stay safe while many mosquitoes are buzzing around, the City of Chicago recommends wearing repellent, removing any standing water, making sure windows and doors are well-installed and wearing long sleeves and pants to avoid bites.
Comments / 1