US cities brace for mosquito invasion ahead of Labor Day

Cities across the U.S. should brace for a mosquito-filled holiday weekend, according to data compiled by OFF insect repellent .

Chicago will be one of cities hit hardest by the blood-sucking pests, the data shows. There is a “severe” mosquito warning for the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, it will go down to “high.”

Mosquitoes can be an annoying guest at outdoor barbeques and bonfires as people in Chicago try to enjoy the last weeks of summer. They can also “spread diseases that can make you sick, including but not limited to West Nile, Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya,” said the City of Chicago .

The Illinois Department of Health Tuesday reported the first West Nile-related death of 2022 in the state, a Cook County woman in her 70s.

“This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

St. Louis, Mo.; New Orleans, La., and Dallas, Texas, can also expect a significant number of mosquitoes this weekend. An Audacy analysis of OFF’s data found the following mosquito warnings for cities across the country over the Labor Day holiday:

Chicago

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: SEVERE

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: HIGH

Dallas

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: SEVERE

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: SEVERE

Detroit

Friday: HIGH

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: HIGH

Monday: HIGH

Kansas City

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: SEVERE

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: HIGH

Los Angeles

Friday: VERY HIGH

Saturday: VERY HIGH

Sunday: HIGH

Monday: HIGH

Minneapolis

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: HIGH

Monday: HIGH

New Orleans

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: SEVERE

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: SEVERE

New York

Friday: HIGH

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: HIGH

Philadelphia

Friday: HIGH

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: VERY HIGH

Pittsburgh

Friday: HIGH

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: HIGH

Monday: HIGH

San Francisco

Friday: HIGH

Saturday: HIGH

Sunday: HIGH

Monday: HIGH

St. Louis

Friday: SEVERE

Saturday: SEVERE

Sunday: SEVERE

Monday: SEVERE

In order to stay safe while many mosquitoes are buzzing around, the City of Chicago recommends wearing repellent, removing any standing water, making sure windows and doors are well-installed and wearing long sleeves and pants to avoid bites.