ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 50-plus best Labor Day sales and deals you don’t want to miss

By Jennifer Blair, BestReviews, Allen Foster
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25h34O_0hcnmDZS00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Where to find the best savings this Labor Day

The end of summer is always a bit of a disappointment, but it’s also the perfect time to do a little shopping for the fall. Many retailers offer excellent discounts for Labor Day. Whether you’re getting ready to head back to school, need to spruce up your wardrobe or need to replace an appliance, you can score serious savings.

This year, we’ve seen impressive sales on a Samsung tablet , a top-of-the-line Casper mattress and fall clothing essentials like this comfy UGG sweater . From back-to-school supplies to end-of-summer must-haves, check out the best Labor Day deals we’ve found, all organized by category to help you shop smarter.

Back-to-school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMf4j_0hcnmDZS00

Under Armour Adult Hustle 5.0 Backpack

Grab this durable, water-resistant backpack for 25% off right now. It has adjustable shoulder straps for a comfortable fit and a lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer. It has a laundry and shoe pocket for gym clothes, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3SlE_0hcnmDZS00

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg000

With a compact design, this super-fast, multitasking laptop is ideal for students who need to bring their computer back and forth to school. It has an 11th Gen Intel processor and a long-lasting battery. Best of all, it’s on sale for $400 off.

Sold by HP

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igdAn_0hcnmDZS00

Bentgo Kids Prints Lunch Bag

This lunch bag is made of premium materials and features high-quality insulation to protect your child’s lunch. It comes in 16 kid-approved patterns and offers multiple carrying options. Grab it for $15 off this Labor Day.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5jKL_0hcnmDZS00

Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle

Stay hydrated during the school day with this plastic water bottle with a built-in filter. It holds 26 ounces and has a leakproof lid. You can wash it on the top rack of the dishwasher, too. Right now, you can get it for 20% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top back-to-school deals

Clothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obqjS_0hcnmDZS00

UGG Women’s Paden Pullover

This cozy knit sweater is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. It has a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline and striking balloon sleeves to make a bold statement. You can get it on sale now for 67% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrMWy_0hcnmDZS00

Patagonia Snap Front Retro-X Jacket

This button-up jacket earns plenty of style points while still warding off the fall chill. It’s made of warm, moisture-wicking sherpa fleece. The dual hand pockets can keep your hands warm, too. Get it on sale this Labor Day for 20% off.

Sold by Backcountry

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nadfj_0hcnmDZS00

Nine West Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

This flattering dress offers a wrap design that highlights the waist with a tie belt. The short flutter sleeves are perfect for warmer weather or layering with a sweater in cooler months. It’s available in eight color and pattern options and is discounted 30% for Labor Day.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xft78_0hcnmDZS00

The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Girls Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt

Send your kids back to school in style with this 100% cotton jersey T-shirt. It has a rib-knit crew neck, short sleeves and a cute school supplies graphic. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $2.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top clothing deals

Electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCl4r_0hcnmDZS00

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

Upgrade your traditional router with this mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 5500 square feet. It’s easy to set up, so you can have your new network up and running in minutes. It also comes with antivirus protection and is currently on sale for 21% off

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FqAI_0hcnmDZS00

Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player

Upgrade your streaming experience with this media player that offers 4K HDR picture quality and top-notch sound. It’s easy to set up and includes a voice remote for user-friendly operation. It’s on sale for 23% off this Labor Day.

Sold by Dell

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLsMd_0hcnmDZS00

Echo Show 10

This smart display makes it easy to take video calls, watch your favorite movies, control your smart home devices and more. It has a 10.1 HD screen for clear images and a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing. It’s on sale for 20% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6yys_0hcnmDZS00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This tablet offers a crystal-clear 10.5-inch LCD and plenty of storage for all your files. It also boasts an extra-long battery life and makes it easy to transfer your data between devices. It’s on sale this Labor Day for 26% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top electronics deals

Mattresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k27xb_0hcnmDZS00

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

Casper’s Wave Hybrid mattress features HeatDelete Bands and AirScape 3 to help disperse body temperature to keep you cool all night long. It’s available this Labor Day for up to $600 off, depending on the size.

Sold by Casper

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpNeT_0hcnmDZS00

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential Plus Ease Power Base

Tempur-Pedic is a name synonymous with sleeping comfort. This mattress and power base bundle delivers a custom sleeping experience for 40% off.

Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhhOM_0hcnmDZS00

Saatva Classic Mattress

You can save $225 when you purchase Saatva’s Classic mattress this Labor Day. This highly desirable option is supportive, breathable and durable. Plus, it comes with a 365-night home trial.

Sold by Saatva

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9IyA_0hcnmDZS00

GhostBed Luxe

GhostBed brands itself as “the coolest bed in the world.” You can see if the feels “like you’re sleeping on a cloud” reviews are true, and save 50% on the Luxe queen this Labor Day.

Sold by GhostBed

Shop Now

Other top mattress deals

Lawn and garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPD1D_0hcnmDZS00

Ryobi Gas Pressure Washer

This gas-powered pressure washer comes with everything you need to get the job done: a five-in-one quick-change nozzle, a 15-inch surface cleaner, a high-pressure hose and an onboard detergent tank. This Labor Day it is on sale for $319 (regularly $379).

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zCEO_0hcnmDZS00

Black and Decker 20-volt Max String Trimmer

Want to get some last-minute yard work done before fall? This two-in-one cordless model functions as an edger and a trimmer. It’s currently on sale for 14% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Wshw_0hcnmDZS00

Gorilla Carts Steel Multiuse Dump Cart

This heavy-duty steel dump cart has an impressive 1,200-pound load capacity. You can tow it by hand or attach it to a tractor for convenience. If you buy it this week, you can save $30.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06c0SI_0hcnmDZS00

Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw

There’s a lot of deadwood cutting that needs to be done in the fall. This versatile chain saw can help you clear your yard for winter. The best part is it’s currently available for 40% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top lawn and garden deals

Kitchen appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf9LJ_0hcnmDZS00

Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave

Samsung’s 30-inch over-the-range microwave has 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and offers two-stage programmable cooking. If you buy it now, you can save $101.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3529fP_0hcnmDZS00

Edendirect Indoor Electric Grill Air Fryer

This one appliance can grill, air crisp, bake, roast, broil, make pizza and dehydrate with just a tap on the display. The extra-large capacity can accommodate up to 24 hot dogs or an 8-inch pizza. Normally, it is $292.50, but on Labor Day, you can get it for $260.33.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2pzB_0hcnmDZS00

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig’s K-Classic Coffee Maker has a large 48-ounce reservoir that lets you brew six cups of coffee before refilling. You can make 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. It is on sale for 33% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top kitchen appliance deals

  • This versatile Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer is a great addition to your essential countertop appliances. It is currently on sale for 45% off.
  • With the 33-pound countertop ice maker , you can have ice on demand. Buying it this Labor day will get you 33% off.
  • This six-speed handheld mixer comes with two stainless steel dough hooks and egg beaters. It is on sale for $17.99 (regularly $24.99).

End-of-summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hTAo_0hcnmDZS00

Jackery Push-Button Start Battery Generator

With no noise or fumes, this 1000-watt continuous/2000-watt peak output power station is perfect for fall camping trips. You can save $104.00 when you buy this eco-friendly model over Labor Day.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02N3cr_0hcnmDZS00

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Pellet grills offer the best of both worlds: precision temperature control with cooked-on-a-grill flavor. This model has 572 square inches of grilling space and an 18-pound hopper. It is currently on sale for 23% off.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QrKV_0hcnmDZS00

Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove is one of the best, most efficient fire pits on the market. The Bonfire is a 22-inch, low-smoke, stainless steel, wood-burning stove that is on sale for $309.99 (regularly $469.99).

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top end-of-summer deals

Contributing author: Allen Foster

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Anthony (Tx) mayor arrested on alleged Continuing Family Violence charge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge. According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along Talbot Avenue in Northwest El Paso […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cooking#Best Products#Camping#Clothing Shop#Bestreviews#Ugg#Amazon Shop#Hp Pavilion Laptop#Hp Shop
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Littering offender accused of assaulting EPPD officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While trying to detain an offender, two officers from the Central Regional Command were assaulted yesterday afternoon in south central El Paso. Suspect identified as 27-year-old Angel Eduardo Zamora was seen littering which is a nuisance issue that affects the quality of life for merchants and visitors to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist injured when he loses control, strikes median, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report. Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy