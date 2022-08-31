This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Interstate 80 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania .
Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"You missed it, so it's back on the list! The I-80 highway is a danger to the 11.5 people who are killed each year," Earn Spend Live wrote.
Earn Spend Live 's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:
- Alabama- Interstate 65
- Alaska- Route 3
- Arizona- Interstate 40
- Arkansas- US 65
- California- Interstate 40
- Colorado- US 160
- Connecticut- Interstate 95
- Delaware- US 13
- Florida- US 1
- Georgia- State Route 11
- Hawaii- Route 11
- Idaho- US 95
- Illinois- US 45
- Indiana- US 41
- Iowa- Interstate 80
- Kansas- Interstate 70
- Kentucky- US 62
- Louisiana- US 90
- Maine- US 1
- Maryland- US 1
- Massachusetts- Interstate 495
- Michigan- US 31
- Minnesota- US 169
- Mississippi- US 61
- Missouri- US 63
- Montana- US 2
- Nebraska- Interstate 80
- Nevada- Interstate 80
- New Hampshire- Interstate 93
- New Jersey- US 130
- New Mexico- Interstate 40
- New York- Interstate 87
- North Carolina- Interstate 95
- North Dakota- US 2
- Ohio- Interstate 71
- Oklahoma- US 69
- Oregon- US 101
- Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
- Rhode Island- Interstate 95
- South Carolina- Interstate 95
- South Dakota- US 18
- Tennessee- Interstate 40
- Texas- US 83
- Utah- US 89
- Vermont- US 7
- Virginia- US 460
- Washington- Interstate 5
- West Virginia- US 19
- Wisconsin- Interstate 94
- Wyoming- Interstate 80
