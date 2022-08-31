ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR7k1_0hcnm8F400
Photo: Getty Images

Interstate 80 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania .

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You missed it, so it's back on the list! The I-80 highway is a danger to the 11.5 people who are killed each year," Earn Spend Live wrote.

Earn Spend Live 's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Interstate 65
  2. Alaska- Route 3
  3. Arizona- Interstate 40
  4. Arkansas- US 65
  5. California- Interstate 40
  6. Colorado- US 160
  7. Connecticut- Interstate 95
  8. Delaware- US 13
  9. Florida- US 1
  10. Georgia- State Route 11
  11. Hawaii- Route 11
  12. Idaho- US 95
  13. Illinois- US 45
  14. Indiana- US 41
  15. Iowa- Interstate 80
  16. Kansas- Interstate 70
  17. Kentucky- US 62
  18. Louisiana- US 90
  19. Maine- US 1
  20. Maryland- US 1
  21. Massachusetts- Interstate 495
  22. Michigan- US 31
  23. Minnesota- US 169
  24. Mississippi- US 61
  25. Missouri- US 63
  26. Montana- US 2
  27. Nebraska- Interstate 80
  28. Nevada- Interstate 80
  29. New Hampshire- Interstate 93
  30. New Jersey- US 130
  31. New Mexico- Interstate 40
  32. New York- Interstate 87
  33. North Carolina- Interstate 95
  34. North Dakota- US 2
  35. Ohio- Interstate 71
  36. Oklahoma- US 69
  37. Oregon- US 101
  38. Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
  39. Rhode Island- Interstate 95
  40. South Carolina- Interstate 95
  41. South Dakota- US 18
  42. Tennessee- Interstate 40
  43. Texas- US 83
  44. Utah- US 89
  45. Vermont- US 7
  46. Virginia- US 460
  47. Washington- Interstate 5
  48. West Virginia- US 19
  49. Wisconsin- Interstate 94
  50. Wyoming- Interstate 80

Comments / 44

Eric Stephens
5d ago

The reason? It's loaded with commercial vehicles avoiding the high cost of traveling the turnpike. Lowering the fees on the pike will spread out the traffic. Once again the government is hard at work endangering lives and reaching deep into our pockets. They're the problem not the road....

Reply(2)
13
Michael Cooper
5d ago

any road is dangerous anymore all the idiots driving around out there running red lights stop signs going around people driving into homecoming traffic crazy I drive around all day this is what I see crazy. we should have eyes around our head

Reply
4
michael Bencs
5d ago

add I 81 and I 78 to the list...i drove a truck and the wrecks i would see were devastating.

Reply(1)
7
Related
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Intersta
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
128
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy