ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fall outlook: likely warmer than normal for most of the U.S.

By Adam Krueger
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Goodbye, summer. Hello, fall! Meteorological fall, that is. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center thinks most of the U.S. is likely to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures over the course of September, October and November. The rain outlook isn’t quite as clear, but favors drier-than-normal for a large area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdHQX_0hcnlwoa00
CW39 – NOAA’s 90-day temperature outlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJCqw_0hcnlwoa00
CW39 – NOAA’s 90-day precipitation outlook

Meteorological fall vs. calendar fall: You may be saying, “wait, doesn’t fall officially start on September 22nd this year?” On the calendar, and in terms of Earth’s position to the sun, yes, the autumn equinox isn’t for three more weeks. But for weather and climate record-keeping purposes, the seasons are divided neatly into groups of three months. So, “meteorological fall” consists of September, October and November.

Back to the forecast, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center weighs several factors into their long-range outlooks. One of those is the ongoing La Niña pattern. La Niña means the sea surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean near the equator are cooler than normal, which impacts global weather patterns in a specific way.

For the U.S., the temperature outlook is a little more straightforward than the precipitation outlook. Some of the most populated areas, along the coasts for example, fall in the “equal chances” category. This doesn’t mean these areas will see near normal precipitation. It means these areas see an equal chance of above normal, below normal or near normal precipitation. Essentially, there is no clear indicator to make a confident forecast one way or another.

What about the outlook specifically for September? For temperatures, we see a large area leaning towards warmer than normal (mainly west), but we also see a large area in the vague “equal chances” range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEJXC_0hcnlwoa00
CW39 – NOAA’s 30-day temperature outlook

September’s precipitation outlook is even more tricky. Again, a large area falls in the “equal chances” forecast zone. Of course, in September, the wild card for the Gulf Coast states is the arrival of a tropical system. As of this writing on August 31st, a landfalling named storm is not expected within at least the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cghF9_0hcnlwoa00
CW39 – NOAA’s 30-day precipitation outlook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anthony (Tx) mayor arrested on alleged Continuing Family Violence charge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge. According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along Talbot Avenue in Northwest El Paso […]
ANTHONY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Gulf Coast#Outlook#Pacific#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#Meteorological
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Littering offender accused of assaulting EPPD officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While trying to detain an offender, two officers from the Central Regional Command were assaulted yesterday afternoon in south central El Paso. Suspect identified as 27-year-old Angel Eduardo Zamora was seen littering which is a nuisance issue that affects the quality of life for merchants and visitors to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSM

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist injured when he loses control, strikes median, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report. Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy