WCAX
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park
The shooting occurred at about 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was later identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park.
NECN
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in fatal crash in Lowell facing charges
LOWELL — A 22-year-old man was charged with grossly negligent operation following a fatal crash in Lowell last week. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 58 on August 27. A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Shane Copp, of Newport, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police...
WCAX
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
NECN
Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont
A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
Colchester woman jailed for alleged assault on VSP troopers
Olivia Hines is accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers Saturday night.
VTDigger
Lowell man arrested after fatal vehicle crash
Benjamin Chambers, 22, was arrested Wednesday for “grossly negligent operation” in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday. According to a Vermont State Police press release, Chambers was driving “well in excess of” the 50 mph speed limit and lost control while navigating a left curve in the road. The truck went off the road, struck a guardrail and flipped over several times, police said.
mychamplainvalley.com
VSP break ground for new two-story barracks in Williston
Williston, VT — Vermont State Police are officially moving into Williston and a new field station will house state of the art equipment for troopers. The project has been eight years in the making and the new, two-story building is said to reduce response times, and give troopers a safe environment to work in.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
WMUR.com
Bystanders save drowning child at New Hampton camp
An 8-year-old child survived a near drowning in New Hampton with the help of bystanders. New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a call of a kid drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and...
WCAX
Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many who cross the bridge each day, see cars whooshing past as people cross between South Burlington and Burlington. “When we tried to cross this street over there I mean we have to be careful watching the cars and not being hit by them,” said Pierre Duchesneau of Montreal.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average. Police...
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
