New York Knicks Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
Luck is a component of success. That’s true in any endeavor, and it’s most certainly true in the NBA. Of course, many of the factors that will determine a team’s success are in their own hands. Drafting well, making smart trades, and signings all contribute to building a winning product.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Charlotte Hornets Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Some observers would classify the NBA as an arms race. Stockpiling weapons will eventually lead to victory in the league’s war for the NBA championship. Therefore, losing a weapon is devastating. When the teams around you are improving, and you regress on paper, you’re going to struggle to keep up.
NBA Scout Likes Philadelphia 76ers As Montrezl Harrell Fit
The Philadelphia 76ers did an excellent job of upgrading the depth on their roster this offseason, filling a few positions of need. After being eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the front office sought out movies to help make sure that won’t happen again. Looking...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Oftentimes, NBA fans assume that a team’s starting lineup is composed of its 5 best players. Those fans should be referred to any number of cliches about assumptions. In most cases, that assumption would hold correct. On the other hand, sometimes, a team’s sixth man can be just as important as the players on the floor when the opening buzzer sounds.
Miami Heat Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario
Time doesn’t wait for anyone. It marches forward. You’d probably like to stop it, but more than any NBA superstar, time is unstoppable. Of course, the NBA’s superstars are all too familiar with that fact. NBA players age in something resembling dog years. A 36-year-old man isn’t...
NBA・
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
History is known for repeating itself. If you listen, it’s got many valuable lessons to bestow upon us. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Any good historian of the league will tell you that, if you pay attention, you will notice trends. Sometimes,...
Dallas Mavericks Land Lonzo Ball In Major Trade Scenario
There is no consensus regarding the best approach to building a contender in the NBA. If there was, everyone would use it. Some teams simply try to stockpile talent. They’re less concerned with how the pieces fit and more concerned with the level of talent itself. Talented players, they’ll argue, will figure it out.
Could Knicks' Desire to 'Win Now' Neglect Younger Players?
Minutes for young players might not be a priority if the Knicks want to stage a playoff return.
Houston Rockets Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Major Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, first-round draft picks are the preferred currency. More often than not, a team acquiring a superstar will be parting with a bundle of them in order to do so. It makes sense. Draft picks allow teams to control their own destiny. Every team’s goal is to...
Washington Wizards Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
The Washington Wizards made a huge commitment this NBA offseason to Bradley Beal. He was essentially given the keys to the franchise, agreeing to a five-year supermax contract worth $251 million. Not only did Beal receive a contract worth a quarter-billion dollars, but the contract has a 15 percent trade...
Should Boston Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony After Latest Injury?
After falling just short in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics weren’t going to rest on their laurels. Instead, Brad Stevens was back to work quickly looking to upgrade any spot on the roster that he could. The Celtics were lauded for the...
3 Cam Reddish Trades Knicks Should Consider Amid Request
Everyone wants opportunities, including NBA players. No matter your trade, walk of life, or philosophy, in all likelihood, you feel like you could do more – if someone just gave you the chance. NBA players are no exception. Of course, some have gotten every opportunity they could have dreamt...
NBA・
New Orleans Pelicans Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
There’s an old adage in the NBA – defense wins championships. It’s probably true, but in 2022, its usefulness may be outgrown. Of course, NBA defenses looked a lot different when people started saying it. Younger fans of the NBA should go back and watch film from the hand-checking era.
NBA Scout Likes Dallas Mavericks As Dennis Schroder Fit
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 NBA Postseason, coming into the postseason needing to shore up a few spots on the roster to become legitimate contenders. Unfortunately for them, despite filling those needs, another huge hole was created. Point guard Jalen Brunson surprisingly departed...
Houston Rockets Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As the NBA continues to evolve, so does the discussion around it. Sometimes, developments in the way the game is played have us asking questions we never thought we’d entertain. For example: what is a point guard?. Throughout most of the league’s history, that wasn’t a controversial question. It...
NBA Scout Sees Breakout Season For Magic’s Franz Wagner
The Orlando Magic have done a solid job of reshaping their roster with some high-upside young players over the last few offseasons. They committed to another rebuild ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline and have quickly built what they are hoping is a young core to turn things around.
1 Major Factor Ended Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell Trade
This week has been a tough one for the New York Knicks. After seemingly making some progress toward acquiring NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, they were once again left at the altar. The Knicks and Jazz negotiated on and off for weeks, submitting proposals to each other...
3 Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas After Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell
It finally happened. You know what you’re talking about. You must – after all, you’ve found your way to NBA Analysis. Odds are, you didn’t start following basketball today. On the other hand, just in case you did, we’ll give you an update. The Utah...
