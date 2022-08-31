ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Victim in stabbing at Macy’s expected to survive injuries

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 9#Wgcl#Gray Media Group Inc
fox5atlanta.com

Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
police1.com

Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect

ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
ATLANTA, GA
WLTX.com

6-year-old dies in Georgia crash, mother charged in death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy