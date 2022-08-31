Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Victim in stabbing at Macy’s expected to survive injuries
The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside. A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year. When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
police1.com
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect
ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
fox5atlanta.com
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY,Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges stem from an investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July. Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
WLTX.com
6-year-old dies in Georgia crash, mother charged in death
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
Woman killed when SUV crashes, gets pinned under tractor-trailer in Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA — A woman was killed when the SUV she was in crashed into a tractor-trailer and became pinned underneath it early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. "The occupied Ford SUV was wedged underneath the...
Comments / 0