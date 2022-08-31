ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week: Layna Grassi

By Daniel Woods
 6 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va – You may know her as the kicker on the football team or the star midfielder on the soccer team but around Philip Barbour High School, everybody knows Layna Grassi as Turkey.

After the Colts’ 52-7 win over Grafton Friday night, a lot more people got to know about her too after she went a perfect 7-7 on extra points, booted a 30 yard field goal and even threw a touchdown pass after a fumbled snap on a field goal attempt.

Her viral moment may have been unexpected but once the reflexes took over, it was as simple as making one quick decision.

“It’s happened before in practice. Kaden’s kind of bobbled it and we were just like ‘Okay we’ll just redo it but I was like oh my gosh, this is a real game. We’re not going to be able to redo it,” so I kind of just picked it up, I scanned,” she said, “I saw a couple people and I was like I see him open, let me just try to get it to him.”

While it may have been her first touchdown pass on the gridiron, Grassi is no stranger to setting up her teammates, notching plenty of assists on the pitch for the Colts as well.

While many may focus on what Grassi does once the Friday night lights turn on, the biggest part of the experience for her is the second family she found on the football field.

“It means a lot to be a part of this team. We’re a big family. These guys are all my brothers. These coaches, they’re like dads to me. It’s an amazing thing to be a part of, something I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

It’s setting up to be another busy week for the girl they call Turkey.

The Philip Barbour girls soccer team already has one win this week with a 3-2 victory over Robert C. Byrd but she’s going to have to have plenty left in the tank with a home soccer match against Grafton on Thursday, a trip to Clay County for the football team on Friday and a return to the pitch at Parkersburg South on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

