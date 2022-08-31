ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison

Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say

JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
