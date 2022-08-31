ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC’s July county, area unemployment drops again

By David Rhoades, NC Department of Commerce, Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce had more good news regarding unemployment in the state.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in July, according to the latest data. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Buncombe, Swain, and Chatham Counties each had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

CLICK HERE for additional information | Online dashboard

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 31,277 to 4,966,822, while those unemployed decreased by 18,851 to 190,340. Since July 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 214,946, while those unemployed decreased 65,092.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Sept. 16, when the state unemployment rate for August 2022 will be released.

WNCT

NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month stresses importance of seeking help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to stress the importance of having conversations with someone who may be in need of help. According to officials, every 11 minutes, somebody in the US takes their own life. That’s why officials say now is the time to offer hope […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

