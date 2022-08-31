ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Supreme Court to decide on voter rights petition after board deadlocks

By Max White
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y20vW_0hcnkdFo00
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

(WXYZ) — The Board of State Canvassers has deadlocked 2-2 to certify a proposal that would expand voter rights in Michigan. The decision on the petition will now go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine if it will be on the November ballot.

Republicans Tony Daunt and Richard Houskamp voted against certifying the proposal while Democrats Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Jeannette Bradshaw voted for certifying the proposal.

The proposal would make changes that would make it easier for people to vote. Those changes include adding more absentee ballot drop boxes and putting pre-paid postage on absentee applications and envelopes, providing nine days of early in-person voting, allow Michiganders voting in military to have their ballot counted if postmarked by election day and more.

According to the Bureau of Election reports, after the sampling, the total number of potentially valid signatures would be 630,415, which was above the required 425,059 signatures to get on the ballot.

One group, Defend Your Vote, challenge the petition saying that it failed to include all of the constitutional challenges that would be abrogated by the proposed amendments to the Michigan Constitution.

According to the Bureau of Elections report, the petition did include the language and listed sections altered or abrogated, and that other parts of the challenge would raise legal arguments that needed to be decided by the court.

Lawyers for groups both for and against the proposal spoke for more than an hour about the challenges. Daunt and Houskamp urged the board to take the challenges seriously.

On the other hand, Bradshaw and Gurewitz said that it wasn't up to the board to make the decision and instead their job was just to certify the signatures.

The proposed 100-word summary for the proposal would be:

"Proposal 22-2

A proposal to authorize additional absentee voting provisions, early in-person voting, and donations to fund elections; and add current legal requirements for voter identification and post-election audits and canvasses to the Michigan Constitution

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

  • Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;
  • Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;
  • Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;
  • Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;
  • Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;
  • Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;
  • Require 9 days of early in-person voting; • Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;
  • Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES [ ] NO"

After the vote was deadlocked, the board did vote 4-0 to designate the Promote the Vote as Proposal 2 on the November ballot if the Supreme Court votes to certify the proposal.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Bernstein says Michigan Supreme Court will decide abortion, 2024 election

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein highlighted the importance of elections to the court he serves on Sunday, making the case that it will have the final say on abortion rights in Michigan and, potentially, on how the 2024 election is conducted. Bernstein’s remarks were made during the Michigan Democratic Party’s nominating convention, as he […] The post Bernstein says Michigan Supreme Court will decide abortion, 2024 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Constitutional Amendment#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Election State#Election Federal#Mi Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats#Defend Your Vote#The Michigan Constitution
The Detroit Free Press

Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks

Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

Positive Views of SCOTUS Take a Nosedive After Abortion Ruling

Pew Research Center polled 7,647 adults between Aug. 1 and 14 and found a near-even split over the public’s views of the Supreme Court: 48 percent holds a favorable view, while 49 percent has an unfavorable one. But within these numbers lie what Pew called the most “negative” and “politically polarized” ratings that the nonpartisan think tank has ever found in its three decades of polling. In the wake of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, only 28 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view the court favorably—down 18 percent since January and nearly 40 percent since 2020. Meanwhile, Republican and Republican-leaning answers have only increased modestly, up 8 percent since 2020. This recent study comes after Dobbs v. Jackson and several other high-profile cases in which the justices voted along ideological lines. Read it at Pew Research Center
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Abortion ballot initiative stalls in Michigan

Democrats have declared that “abortion is on the ballot” in November, and a handful of states are actually preparing to vote on ballot initiatives related to abortion. But Michigan voters might not have that chance after a state elections board deadlocked Wednesday over a proposed ballot initiative protecting the right to an abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas Reflector

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond.  In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Report: Dixon, DePerno and Karamo are ‘threats to democracy’ for 2020 election conspiracies

A new report says the top of the Michigan Republican ticket this November as the top threats to democracy statewide. The analysis from the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which is working in Michigan and seven other states, names GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo and Attorney General nominee Matt […] The post Report: Dixon, DePerno and Karamo are ‘threats to democracy’ for 2020 election conspiracies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy