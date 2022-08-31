Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
ZipperQ 11 is October 1!
ZipperQ is a family-friendly event that includes a BBQ competition and public tasting. Attendees also experience live music and kids games. Sponsorship is a great way for your company to get exposure in the community, entertain key clients, reward employees and support the International FOP Association which funds research to find a cure for FOP while supporting individuals and their families through education, public awareness and advocacy.
bartlesvilleradio.com
35th Annual Oldies N Goodies Car Show Sept 24th
It's back for its 35th year: The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show in Dewey!. Appearing on Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, John Ervin and Ken Harris invited everyone to the big car show on September 24, in downtown Dewey where the proceeds will benefit local charities. Ervinand Harris said the entry...
KTUL
Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
moreclaremore.com
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Post Cards- Will Rogers Airport
At Claremore MoH, we thought we would take a trip back to remember the old Will Rogers Airport. The airport was dedicated on July 14, 1931. Will Rogers accompanied Wiley Post and Harold Gatty who had recently completed their record breaking world tour to attend the Claremore dedication. The airport was a WPA building and was located in the general vicinity of where Centrilift Baker Hughes now resides.
news9.com
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized
The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
Cherokee Nation’s hosts tribe’s holiday kickoff
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee National Holiday celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution on September 6, 1839 when they rebuilt the Nation after being forced to leave Georgia on the Trail of Tears. Some of the early events include the Cherokee National Holiday Art Show. It’s an...
KTUL
Jenks defeats Owasso in home opener
TULSA, Okla. — In the Trojan's home opener, Jenks' defense was put to the test against the Owasso Rams. They passed. The two powerhouse programs kept it scoreless through the first quarter. Jenks put up their first touchdown during the second quarter on a pass from Ike Owens. The Rams tied the game at seven before halftime on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
News On 6
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
Tulsa Fire Department responds to fires near Pine and Peoria
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to three separate fires near Pine and Peoria, Monday afternoon. TFD said the fires were along the railroad tracks behind several nearby businesses. Two of the fires were small and quickly put out, but one fire reached a large pile of tiles.
kgou.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
KTUL
Firefighters battle blaze near north Tulsa scrapyard
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire near East Pine Street and North Trenton Avenue Monday. The fire formed behind a scrapyard at Pine Street Auto Recyclables and Salvage. It is currently unknown how the fire started. Pine Street and the railroad tracks behind were...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
news9.com
Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County
A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
Tahlequah HS in distance learning following Labor Day triple shooting
According to the Tahlequah Daily Press, three people were shot and one is dead following a triple shooting that happened sometime Monday afternoon.
KTUL
Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
