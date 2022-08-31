ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
Mesa ranks No. 1 in U.S. for cheapest gym membership

New analysis reveals that Mesa, Arizona, is the cheapest area in the U.S. for a gym membership. The research, conducted by fitness resource totalshape.com analysed data from cost-of-living site Numbeo to discover the average price of a gym membership across a list of 80 U.S. cities. Mesa, Arizona, is cheapest...
AZ Big Spotlight: Desert Ridge Resort, MEB, Palmeraie, Shapiro Law Team

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa hires hotel manager. JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Brandy Staab to the role of hotel manager of the luxury resort set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert. Staab brings more than 25 years of...
Living with inflation: Expert offers strategy during economic uncertainty

Living with high inflation and a tumultuous economy requires a change of mindset, says Richard P. Rosen, associate professor of personal and family financial planning at the University of Arizona. University of Arizona researcher Rosen doesn’t mince words when it comes to inflation and the specter of recession: It’s going...
Test shows Gilbert has fastest internet speed among 100 biggest cities

Cox Communications today announced that its high-speed internet service has been recognized by Ookla Speedtest, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as offering America’s fastest internet download speeds in the second quarter of 2022. According to consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla Speedtest, Cox internet service led among U.S. internet service providers with median download speeds of 196.73 Mbps. Additionally, Cox has the fastest internet download speeds in Gilbert, Arizona, which took the top spot in the Q2 2002 as the fastest city for median download speeds over fixed broadband among the 100 most populous cities in the United States.
