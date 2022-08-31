Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
azbigmedia.com
Mesa ranks No. 1 in U.S. for cheapest gym membership
New analysis reveals that Mesa, Arizona, is the cheapest area in the U.S. for a gym membership. The research, conducted by fitness resource totalshape.com analysed data from cost-of-living site Numbeo to discover the average price of a gym membership across a list of 80 U.S. cities. Mesa, Arizona, is cheapest...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Desert Ridge Resort, MEB, Palmeraie, Shapiro Law Team
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa hires hotel manager. JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Brandy Staab to the role of hotel manager of the luxury resort set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert. Staab brings more than 25 years of...
azbigmedia.com
Living with inflation: Expert offers strategy during economic uncertainty
Living with high inflation and a tumultuous economy requires a change of mindset, says Richard P. Rosen, associate professor of personal and family financial planning at the University of Arizona. University of Arizona researcher Rosen doesn’t mince words when it comes to inflation and the specter of recession: It’s going...
azbigmedia.com
Test shows Gilbert has fastest internet speed among 100 biggest cities
Cox Communications today announced that its high-speed internet service has been recognized by Ookla Speedtest, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as offering America’s fastest internet download speeds in the second quarter of 2022. According to consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla Speedtest, Cox internet service led among U.S. internet service providers with median download speeds of 196.73 Mbps. Additionally, Cox has the fastest internet download speeds in Gilbert, Arizona, which took the top spot in the Q2 2002 as the fastest city for median download speeds over fixed broadband among the 100 most populous cities in the United States.
azbigmedia.com
Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation
After bottoming out at 4% in 2017, labor union membership in Arizona has been slowly rising, but it is still well behind levels of previous years and only about half of the national average. In 2021, the most recent year for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available, it...
