Cox Communications today announced that its high-speed internet service has been recognized by Ookla Speedtest, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as offering America’s fastest internet download speeds in the second quarter of 2022. According to consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla Speedtest, Cox internet service led among U.S. internet service providers with median download speeds of 196.73 Mbps. Additionally, Cox has the fastest internet download speeds in Gilbert, Arizona, which took the top spot in the Q2 2002 as the fastest city for median download speeds over fixed broadband among the 100 most populous cities in the United States.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO