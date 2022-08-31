Read full article on original website
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
Gov. Abbott, TVC grant $31 million to veterans across Texas
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) will grant over $31 million in funding for veterans across Texas. The release stated that Abbott aims to distribute through TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. Officials said this grant […]
matadornetwork.com
These 10 Scenic Byways Are Some of the Most Beautiful Road Trips You Can Take in Texas
Taking a scenic Texas road trip is an unforgettable experience. There’s a feeling of endless possibility that comes from being in such an expansive and magnificent place. Maybe it’s the wide open spaces, the rolling hills, or the way the light casts a golden glow over everything. Or perhaps it’s the scenic drives that wind through canyons and along rivers, offering a constant surprise around every corner.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!. Used Book Sale in Temple. Crafts & Drafts. Touchdown in Downtown!. Calendar...
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State's office through the program.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
CBS News
Outpouring of donations for migrants who were bused in from Texas
As 75 migrants spent their second night in Chicago after being bused from Texas, local organizations have ensured they will not be emptyhanded. CBS 2’s Marybel González reports.
Almost 40% of Texas House seats already filled as candidates run unopposed
Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared 324 candidates elected to office Thursday — all of whom were running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
CBS Austin
Princess Cruises returns to homeport cruising from Texas
All aboard for a high-seas escape departing from Texas. Trevor Scott chats with Princess Cruises about their return to the Port of Galveston, and why this is the best time for families to book a cruise. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
KWTX
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot...
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
