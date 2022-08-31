ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
matadornetwork.com

These 10 Scenic Byways Are Some of the Most Beautiful Road Trips You Can Take in Texas

Taking a scenic Texas road trip is an unforgettable experience. There’s a feeling of endless possibility that comes from being in such an expansive and magnificent place. Maybe it’s the wide open spaces, the rolling hills, or the way the light casts a golden glow over everything. Or perhaps it’s the scenic drives that wind through canyons and along rivers, offering a constant surprise around every corner.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Government
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
City
Turkey, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Government
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KBAT 99.9

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Food Drink#The Texas State Fair#The Louisiana State Fair
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!. Used Book Sale in Temple. Crafts & Drafts. Touchdown in Downtown!. Calendar...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Princess Cruises returns to homeport cruising from Texas

All aboard for a high-seas escape departing from Texas. Trevor Scott chats with Princess Cruises about their return to the Port of Galveston, and why this is the best time for families to book a cruise. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy