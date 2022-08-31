Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Oklahoma and it not only impacts adults but teens and young children in our state. Kelly Clanton Cox with The Oklahoma Chapter Board of Directors for AFSP and Founder of "Together There is Hope" shared her story of how suicide impacted her family and why it's now her mission to help others. Kelly along with Jody Harris shared some great events bringing the community together and raising awareness about suicide prevention.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO