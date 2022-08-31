Read full article on original website
Updated COVID boosters arrive in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new, updated COVID-19 booster has arrived in Oklahoma. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC have recommended the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Per the new recommendations, all COVID-19 booster doses in individuals 12 years...
New 988 crisis hotline bridging gap in Oklahoma's mental health services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This week is suicide prevention week, and earlier this summer the 988 mental crisis hotline that replaces the national suicide hotline launched. Advocates say there has been a gap in mental health services in Oklahoma, and the new 988 hotline is working to bridge that gap, with a comprehensive crisis response.
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule
Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'
A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry -- that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming, well known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the...
Mental Health Monday: Family To Family
Today on Mental Health Monday, Lorna Palmer, Executive Director of Nami, is here with Jeff Mager, who is a Nami Greater OKC board member, to discuss their Family to Family program and the importance of mental health. Give Nami Oklahoma a call at 1-800-583-1264. If you are in crisis call:...
Community Events Bringing Awareness to Suicide Prevention
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Oklahoma and it not only impacts adults but teens and young children in our state. Kelly Clanton Cox with The Oklahoma Chapter Board of Directors for AFSP and Founder of "Together There is Hope" shared her story of how suicide impacted her family and why it's now her mission to help others. Kelly along with Jody Harris shared some great events bringing the community together and raising awareness about suicide prevention.
What To Expect at the Oklahoma State Fair This Year
It's that time of year when food, fun, and all sorts of attractions hit the Oklahoma state fairgrounds. Scott Munz, Marketing and Public Relations Director of the Oklahoma State Fair shares what exciting things you can expect this year. From music to shows, to new food items, see why you...
Oklahoma airline passengers excited about new travel dashboard
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airline passengers had access to a new resource. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) created what's called a travel dashboard. Right on your smartphone, you can now see a list of airlines that offer accommodations...
Workers at Apple store in Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
Employees at the Apple store in Penn Square Mall have voted to begin the process to unionize, making it the first Apple store to do so in the state of Oklahoma. The majority of workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store filed for a union election Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
