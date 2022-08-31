Americus woman indicted on child porn charges
AMERICUS (KSNT) – An Americus woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
Brandi Snyder, 34, is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the “purpose of persuading a visual depiction,” according to court documents.
Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.Local school settles with teacher in pronoun controversy
Snyder is listed as an offender on the Kansas Bureau of Investigations website as a drug offender.
Americus is located in Lyon County 10 miles northwest of Emporia.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0