Americus, KS

Americus woman indicted on child porn charges

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

AMERICUS (KSNT) – An Americus woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Brandi Snyder, 34, is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the “purpose of persuading a visual depiction,” according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.

Snyder is listed as an offender on the Kansas Bureau of Investigations website as a drug offender.

Americus is located in Lyon County 10 miles northwest of Emporia.

