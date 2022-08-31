Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
capitolwolf.com
Decatur man arrested
According to our news partners at WAND TV, a woman was seriously injured in a suspected case of domestic violence. Decatur Police say on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up at a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police, the...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Decatur man arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate […]
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
wlds.com
Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
