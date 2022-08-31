Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
FATAL CRASH SNARLS TRAFFIC IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
Expect Delays Sunday Morning On Florida Turnpike. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:52 p.m. — FDOT reports that the intersection is now open, police have cleared the scene. UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — It appears, based on traffic cams reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, that the crash may actually be just off of the exit ramp from […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
One person shot overnight on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. West Palm Beach police are investigating after a person was shot on Clematis Street early Monday morning. It happened before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Clematis Street, police said. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
A 42-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare
PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH
POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
850wftl.com
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids, marketing them as “pressed fentanyl”
(PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLA) — Officials at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids and advertising them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. Investigators arranged a drug deal with Michael Gallegos who lives in Port St. Lucie after moving down from...
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
cbs12.com
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
